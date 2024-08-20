Breaking News
Mumbai: BEST staff drivers come to rescue as hired drivers go on flash strike

Updated on: 20 August,2024 09:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Today at 1.30 pm, wet lease bus drivers of SMT-ATPL Deonar depot resorted to illegal stoppage of work stating the reason for assault on a bus driver by wet lease starter, a spokesperson said.

BEST bus/ File Photo

Buses on ten routes of the BEST undertaking were affected after a flash strike by drivers of a wet-lease company at Deonar depot following an internal dispute. BEST staff drivers saved the day and a contingency plan has been prepared for Wednesday.


"Today at 1.30 pm, wet lease bus drivers of SMT-ATPL Deonar depot resorted to illegal stoppage of work stating the reason for assault to a bus driver by wet lease starter. Officials of SMT-ATPL tried to convince the drivers but they instead added their list of demands by asking for an increase in salary, Diwali bonus, leave as per BEST etc. There were three rounds of meeting with the drivers but the SMT-ATPL personnel failed to convince them," a BEST spokesperson said.



"Total 40 buses were to be turnout in noon/pm but only 21 buses were turnout by utilising BEST staff drivers," he said.


"SMT-ATPL personnel have been instructed to make arrangements for staff from other depots in the morning tomorrow. A further contingency plan has been prepared and forwarded to concerned depots to ensure a smooth turnout tomorrow," he added.

brihanmumbai electricity supply and transport mumbai mumbai news Protest mumbai transport

