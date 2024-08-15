Breaking News
Mumbai: Brake failure causes BEST bus collision near Azad Maidan, no injuries reported

Mumbai: Brake failure causes BEST bus collision near Azad Maidan, no injuries reported

Updated on: 15 August,2024 02:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

The bus was then stopped at Kemp’s Corner near August Kranti Maidan on Thursday morning

In a close shave, the brake failure of a BEST bus near Azad Maidan led to its rear-end collision with a tempo. The bus was then stopped at Kemp’s Corner near August Kranti Maidan on Thursday morning. There were no injuries to anyone.


A BEST spokesperson said around 10:55 am, a bus on route number 155 from Mumbai Central bus depot belonging to wet-leased firm SMT ATPL (Daga Group) dashed into a tempo from behind after it was noticed that its brakes had failed. “Luckily no one was injured in the incident,” a spokesperson said.



Three companies Hansa City Bus Service Private Limited, SMT ATPL Associates (Daga Group) and MP Group have been running operations of wet-leased buses in Mumbai on behalf of the BEST Undertaking.


Mid-Day has been highlighting the dwindling number of BEST-owned buses in its fleet. The number of self-owned buses in the BEST undertaking's fleet is rapidly decreasing. The organisation has not purchased a single bus in the past six years. Latest RTI figures had revealed that BEST’s own fleet was down to nearly just 1,000 buses, with 2,200-plus buses taken by the undertaking on wet lease (contractor-owned with their staff).

