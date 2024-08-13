A total number of 36 mobile phones has been so far remained unclaimed, according to the list shared by the BEST

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Tuesday released a list of mobile phones that have been lost on its buses but remain unclaimed.

The list includes phones from various brands that were left behind by passengers.

As per the list, the mobile phone brands including Samsung, VIVO, Redmi, Noika, LAVA, Jio Bharat, Oppo, Hero, Micromax, etc.

The list was shared on the official X handle of BEST.

The BEST said that the process of claiming the lost phone has been listed on the BEST's official website.

🚍Lost your MOBILE Phone in BEST bus in July 2024 List of such mobile phones📷https://t.co/ciXmfj16cY for information. #bestupdatesClick link for details : https://t.co/NiSQ1UoxuD pic.twitter.com/eVqVqyjXzn — BEST Bus Transport (@myBESTBus) August 13, 2024

BEST opens applications for obtaining electricity connections for Ganesh pandals

Ahead of Ganesh Utsav 2024, BEST has initiated the facility to accept applications for the provision of electricity for Ganesh pandals in every customer service department in Mumbai.

Pandals can apply online for the provision of electricity by visiting the BEST Undertaking's website www.bestundertaking.com and register their applications. Additionally, a printout of the application has to be submitted to to the related Customer Service Department and complete the following items -

- The current request application must include the Ganesh Mandal's name, complete address, required provision period, as well as the name and contact number of the Mandal's responsible representative.

- It is necessary to provide the information of the Mandal's bank account (name of the bank, account number, bank branch etc.) in the application. The refund form also has to be filled out.

- It is necessary for the Mandal to have a rubber stamp on the request application. The Mandal should accept responsibility for the security of the mandap and submit the undertaking letter.

- According to actual electricity bill adjustment after the arrangement, the refund amount on unnamed charges will be deposited into your Mandal's bank account within a month through NEFT (National Electronic Fund Transfer). It is necessary to submit the prescribed form (available at all Customer Service Department offices) for the current form. If the current form is not filled out, the refund amount will be deposited within 90 days through money order.

- Permission from the property owner / construction company is required where arrangements for 'Shree' Mandap are made.

- Submit the application submitted to the electricity inspector or the application submitted to that department.

- Auditors should evaluate the electricity use by placing all the electricity equipment in the service department's value-applicable contract. The applicant must accept the accepted electricity contractor's claim, and also provide all the electricity equipment in the form. The electricity risk cannot be used to put wire on road lighting.

- It must include with the application any current electricity bill for any meter in the cabin where electricity supply is needed. The Electricity Supply Confirmation Letter must be signed by individuals responsible for Ganesh Festival committees or regular electricity bills.

- Ganesh Utsav committees should pay the specified charges as per the instructions provided.