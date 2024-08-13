Breaking News
Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam accuses Uddhav Thackeray of secretly meeting Gupta family
Bombay HC on Indrani Mukerjea's overseas travel plea: If bank work can be done from India, get it done
Supriya Sule demands discussion on Hindenburg's allegations against SEBI chief
Bangladeshi smuggler killed in retaliatory fire by BSF in West Bengal
Former Ministry of Finance official writes to Sitharaman seeking judicial probe into Hindenburg allegations
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Use powdered rock on either side of Aarey road to avoid mishaps Mumbai residents suggest

Use powdered rock on either side of Aarey road to avoid mishaps, Mumbai residents suggest

Updated on: 13 August,2024 08:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Top

Mumbai residents say regular soil, which turns marshy when wet, is causing vehicles to get stuck

Use powdered rock on either side of Aarey road to avoid mishaps, Mumbai residents suggest

THE BEST bus that got stuck in mud after veering off the main road at Aarey Milk Colony, on Sunday. Pic/Raj Jadhav

Listen to this article
Use powdered rock on either side of Aarey road to avoid mishaps, Mumbai residents suggest
x
00:00

Concerns surrounding the main road of Aarey Milk Colony, under the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), show no signs of being addressed. Vehicles continue to get stuck in the soil on both sides of the concrete road, raising the risk of accidents. Residents are now calling for murrum soil (powdered rock) to be used on either side of the road to prevent further incidents.


Shiv Sena (UBT) Shakha Pramukh Sandip Gadhave said, “I’ve repeatedly pointed out the corruption involved in constructing the CC [cement concrete] main road inside Aarey Milk Colony. We’ve all seen the cracks that appeared on the newly built CC road there.”



He added, “Another major issue that threatens motorists is the use of regular mud instead of murrum soil on either side of the road. The BMC-appointed contractor should have used murum soil to ensure vehicles that veer off the road can easily return, but instead, they’ve used regular soil, which turns marshy when wet, causing vehicles to get stuck.”


In the past, there have been several instances where vehicles and two-wheelers have got stuck in the wet sticky mud on the either side of the main CC road in Aarey milk colony.

Sunday incident

A BEST bus headed for Goregaon via the Aarey main road got stuck in mud just before the Chhota Kashmir lake on Sunday. Fortunately, an accident was averted.
“The bus was tilting slightly to the left. Thankfully, no one was injured, but this raises serious concerns. Are the authorities waiting for a major accident to occur? Two-wheelers, three-wheelers and even cars could easily turn turtle if they veer off the road at a high speed and land in the wet, sticky mud. Will the BMC take responsibility if an accident happens?” Gadhave said.

The Aarey main road also does not have footpaths on either side because of which the chances of pedestrians meeting with accidents are high. As there are no speed breakers on this road, motorists tend to drive at a very high speed.

The BMC began the concreting of Aarey Colony’s main road from Goregaon junction to L&T junction in Powai in 2022, with a completion target of 2025. The 4-km section from the Western Express Highway has already been finished. The total budget for the 7.2 km road is Rs 51.6 crore.

Every morning and during peak hours, the main Aarey Milk Colony stretch from the VIP guest house junction towards Powai sees traffic jams. Every year, during the monsoon the condition of the road from the VIP guest house junction up to the picnic point junction is ridden with potholes and daily commuters feel that the need of the hour is to convert this road into a cement concrete one.

2022
Year concreting of Aarey main road was started

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

aarey colony brihanmumbai municipal corporation brihanmumbai electricity supply and transport mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK