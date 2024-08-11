Shiv Sena (UBT) leader criticizes Raj Thackeray after attack on Uddhav Thackeray's convoy

Breaking News
Updated on: 11 August,2024 08:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

During the attack, MNS workers allegedly threw coconuts and cow dung at Thackeray's convoy.

Raj Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey criticized Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, and demanded the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, following an attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's convoy on Saturday.


During the attack, MNS workers allegedly threw coconuts and cow dung at Thackeray's convoy. Speaking to ANI, Dubey said, "Now we understand why Raj Thackeray and his party are called 'suparibaaz.' Uddhav Thackeray's convoy was attacked in Thane. Despite having Z-category security and being the son of Balasaheb Thackeray, if he is not safe in the state, how can they ensure the safety of ordinary people?"



Dubey also criticized the state government, stating, "This attack is a failure of the state government. The law and order situation has completely collapsed, and the home minister should resign." MNS workers claimed the attack was in retaliation for an incident on Friday afternoon when MNS chief Raj Thackeray's car was pelted with betel nuts and tomatoes.


Police have confirmed the incident and detained over 20 individuals. A case was also registered in connection with the incident, and, according to a senior officer, Thane police were further looking into it. Raj Thackeray, who is the estranged cousin of Uddhav Thackeray, was touring central Maharashtra at the time.

Further details are awaited.

