During the attack, MNS workers allegedly threw coconuts and cow dung at Thackeray's convoy.

Raj Thackeray

Listen to this article Shiv Sena (UBT) leader criticizes Raj Thackeray after attack on Uddhav Thackeray's convoy x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey criticized Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, and demanded the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, following an attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's convoy on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the attack, MNS workers allegedly threw coconuts and cow dung at Thackeray's convoy. Speaking to ANI, Dubey said, "Now we understand why Raj Thackeray and his party are called 'suparibaaz.' Uddhav Thackeray's convoy was attacked in Thane. Despite having Z-category security and being the son of Balasaheb Thackeray, if he is not safe in the state, how can they ensure the safety of ordinary people?"

Dubey also criticized the state government, stating, "This attack is a failure of the state government. The law and order situation has completely collapsed, and the home minister should resign." MNS workers claimed the attack was in retaliation for an incident on Friday afternoon when MNS chief Raj Thackeray's car was pelted with betel nuts and tomatoes.

Police have confirmed the incident and detained over 20 individuals. A case was also registered in connection with the incident, and, according to a senior officer, Thane police were further looking into it. Raj Thackeray, who is the estranged cousin of Uddhav Thackeray, was touring central Maharashtra at the time.

Further details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever