The exhibition at Anik Depot Museum showcases the evolution of Mumbai’s public transport and electricity system on how the transition from trams to electric buses happened.

Good news for Mumbaikars! Given the overwhelming response, the BEST undertaking on Friday decided to extend the public exhibition organised at BEST's Anik Museum on the occasion to commemorate its 77 years of municipalisation by two more days till Sunday. BEST spokesperson Sunil Vaidya confirmed the same.

The museum will remain closed on Monday. The exhibition at Anik Depot Museum showcases the evolution of Mumbai’s public transport and electricity system on how the transition from trams to electric buses happened. The exhibition will offer a rare glimpse into the rich history of BEST.

The exhibition includes vintage photos, archival documents, and preserved artefacts, offering insights into BEST's role in urban transportation and its challenges, including the phase-out of the tram system.

Located at Anik Bus depot near Sion, the museum, set up around 1983, has significant relics of Mumbai’s transport and electrification history. From the earliest power meters to old bus tickets, ticket dispensing machines, working models of miniature trams and buses, a host of archival photographs and also a clay and plastic storyboard of how Bombay once thought of running underground local trains.

It was originally located at Kurla bus depot but as that depot began to face a space crunch, it was shifted to Anik in the nineties where it has remained since.