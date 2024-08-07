The brass band will be included in all official functions on August 15th, January 26th, and other occasional events, an official said

Senior officers and employees of the BEST undertaking were present during the launch

BEST launches new brass band to celebrate 77th 'BEST Day' in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply And Transport (BEST) undertaking on Wednesday launched its own brass band platoon on the occasion of 'BEST Day,' marking 77 years of its municipalisation since 1947.

"Today, August 7, 2024, on the occasion of the 77th 'BEST Day,' BEST's own 'BEST Brass Band' was inaugurated at its headquarters in Colaba by General Manager Anil Diggikar. All the musicians in this brass band are employees of BEST working in different departments," BEST spokesperson Sunil Vaidya said.

"This brass band will be included in all official functions on August 15th, January 26th, and other occasional events. A large number of senior officers and employees of the undertaking were present on the occasion," he added.