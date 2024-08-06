The Western Railway said that the decision was taken for the convenience of passengers and to clear the extra rush on the eve of Velankanni festival 2024, a special train will run between Bandra Terminus and Velankanni

The Western Railway on Tuesday said that it will run special trains from Bandra Terminus for Velankanni festival 2024.

In an official statement, the Western Railway said, "For the convenience of passengers and to clear the extra rush on the eve of Velankanni festival 2024, a special train will run between Bandra Terminus and Velankanni".

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of the train is as under:-

Train No. 09093/09094 Bandra Terminus – Velankanni Special [4 TRIPS]

Train No. 09093 Bandra Terminus – Velankanni Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Tuesday, 27th August, 2024 and Friday, 06th September, 2024 at 21.20 hrs. & will reach Velankanni at 08.30 hrs, on Thursday and Sunday respectively. Similarly, Train No. 09094 Velankanni - Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Velankanni on Thursday, 29th August, 2024 and Sunday, 08th September, 2024 at 22.00 hrs. & will arrive Bandra Terminus at 15.00 hrs. on Saturday and Tuesday respectively.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Lonavla, Pune, Daund, Solapur, Kalaburagi, Wadi, Krishna, Raichur, Guntakal, Cuddapah, Renigunta, Katpadi, Vellore Cantt., Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore port, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvarur and Nagappattinam station in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

The booking for Train No. 09093 will open from 09th August, 2024 at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website. The above train will run as special train on special fare. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit the official web site.

