Amidst rising instances of railway accidents, excessive overcrowding and delays due to technical snags, Mumbai commuters are undergoing a crisis of confidence in the city’s local train network. We speak to commuters and railway officials to understand the current problems and possible solutions

Representational Image. File/Pic

The Mumbai local, aka the lifeline of the city, has often been considered the backbone of the rushing, never-halting life that characterises the city. It has found a special mention in stories of Mumbaikars – stories of struggle, dreams, happiness, love, loneliness and more. However, when what formed an integral part of Mumbai’s identity only finds mention in stories of inconvenience, frustration and sometimes even tragedy, it becomes important to evaluate what went wrong and the steps being taken to make it right.