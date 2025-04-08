Breaking News
Horoscope today, April 9: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 09 April,2025 01:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Horoscope today, April 9: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
Key Highlights

  1. Do you know what the stars hold for you
  2. Know your astrological predictions
  3. Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 9.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Re-structuring the business brings good results after a couple of weeks. A karmic cycle of making investments begins.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy the celebration today, which could be an engagement, thread ceremony or a wedding. 


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Pretending there’s no issue to sort out hardly seems the right way to go about it. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Take charge, doing what needs to be done in the present circumstances.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
A situation suddenly moves forward, which is a huge positive surprise. Property issues are sorted in this karmic cycle. Fortune is on your side.
Cosmic tip: Be careful while driving of operating small machinery.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Spending time with relatives and friends is a delightful experience. Someone shares good news. Making an all-out effort to network or advertise your business is revealed.
Cosmic tip: Release fears that hold you back.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
A relationship begins a new and interesting phase in life that guides you into learning some karmic truths. Agree to disagree instead of an avoidable argument. 
Cosmic tip: Pay attention to heightened physic abilities.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Pursuing a new area of study is the kind of challenge you love to follow up on. Financial restrictions and limitations gradually ease off. 
Cosmic tip: Be grateful to God for a better karmic cycle.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Caring for yourself and others brings all of you so much closer. Be calm and empathic when asking for an explanation. 
Cosmic tip: Ask your spouse/ partner why they are out of sorts today. 

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Some may consider relocation to another area or city within the country. It takes time to prove your worth if in a new job or have been promoted. 
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this new life.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Breathing new life into a relationship reveals commitment to the person, who reciprocates in a like manner. Maintain a healthy diet.
Cosmic tip: Do keep paperwork updated, replying to e-mails and other correspondence promptly.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Travel overseas can’t be delayed any longer, so just take it in your stride. A raise in salary is an unexpected surprise.
Cosmic tip: Appreciate that truth is delivered without tact or unnecessary trimmings.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Being tactful and understanding with someone younger is a sign of maturity and responsibility. Events move at a fast pace, so keep up.
Cosmic tip: Do recheck presentations and documents before sending them for approval.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Some decide on a new business in a small way, waiting to see if it picks up pace. A short trip within the country is lucky.
Cosmic tip: Be aware of a broodingly pensive mood.

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai news mumbai

