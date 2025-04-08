Horoscope today, April 9: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 9.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Re-structuring the business brings good results after a couple of weeks. A karmic cycle of making investments begins.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy the celebration today, which could be an engagement, thread ceremony or a wedding.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Pretending there’s no issue to sort out hardly seems the right way to go about it. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Take charge, doing what needs to be done in the present circumstances.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

A situation suddenly moves forward, which is a huge positive surprise. Property issues are sorted in this karmic cycle. Fortune is on your side.

Cosmic tip: Be careful while driving of operating small machinery.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Spending time with relatives and friends is a delightful experience. Someone shares good news. Making an all-out effort to network or advertise your business is revealed.

Cosmic tip: Release fears that hold you back.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A relationship begins a new and interesting phase in life that guides you into learning some karmic truths. Agree to disagree instead of an avoidable argument.

Cosmic tip: Pay attention to heightened physic abilities.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Pursuing a new area of study is the kind of challenge you love to follow up on. Financial restrictions and limitations gradually ease off.

Cosmic tip: Be grateful to God for a better karmic cycle.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Caring for yourself and others brings all of you so much closer. Be calm and empathic when asking for an explanation.

Cosmic tip: Ask your spouse/ partner why they are out of sorts today.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Some may consider relocation to another area or city within the country. It takes time to prove your worth if in a new job or have been promoted.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this new life.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Breathing new life into a relationship reveals commitment to the person, who reciprocates in a like manner. Maintain a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Do keep paperwork updated, replying to e-mails and other correspondence promptly.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Travel overseas can’t be delayed any longer, so just take it in your stride. A raise in salary is an unexpected surprise.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate that truth is delivered without tact or unnecessary trimmings.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Being tactful and understanding with someone younger is a sign of maturity and responsibility. Events move at a fast pace, so keep up.

Cosmic tip: Do recheck presentations and documents before sending them for approval.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Some decide on a new business in a small way, waiting to see if it picks up pace. A short trip within the country is lucky.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of a broodingly pensive mood.