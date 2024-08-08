Mumbai Police on Wednesday issued traffic restrictions and diversions in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to ease traffic congestion in the area

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply And Transport (BEST) undertaking on Thursday announced that it was curtailing operations of BKC 2 bus route following traffic diversions implemented by the Mumbai Traffic Police.

Following the announcement of Central Railway and BMC to rebuild the Sion road over bridge and its subsequent closure, vehicular traffic on BKC roads coming from the BKC Connector Bridge and MTNL Junction has increased significantly, resulting in traffic congestion in the BKC area. The Mumbai traffic police on Wednesday had issued traffic restrictions and diversions in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to ease traffic congestion in the area.

"Following the restictions, we have decided to curtail the operation of buses on the BKC 2 route. The buses on the route will now be cut short at the CA institute in view of traffic restrictions," BEST spokesperson Sunil Vaidya said.

The ring route bus BKC-2 had commenced operation from 17th December 2021 between Kurla Station (West) via BKC telephone exchange-Kautilya Bhavan-MCA-Swavalamban Bhavan. The bus operates between Monday to Saturday at every 9-15 mins between 7.00 am to 8: 40 pm.