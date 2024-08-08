Breaking News
Thane: Five-year-old dies after labrador falls on her in Mumbra
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde orders Kurla station spruce-up
Mumbai cyber police building nears completion
Maharashtra assembly elections: Will scramble for Assembly seats fracture alliances?
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Loose tiles on Charni Road FOB removed
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Operation of BKC 2 bus curtailed after traffic restrictions says BEST

Operation of BKC 2 bus curtailed after traffic restrictions, says BEST

Updated on: 08 August,2024 07:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

Mumbai Police on Wednesday issued traffic restrictions and diversions in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to ease traffic congestion in the area

Operation of BKC 2 bus curtailed after traffic restrictions, says BEST

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Operation of BKC 2 bus curtailed after traffic restrictions, says BEST
x
00:00

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply And Transport (BEST) undertaking on Thursday announced that it was curtailing operations of BKC 2 bus route following traffic diversions implemented by the Mumbai Traffic Police.


Following the announcement of Central Railway and BMC to rebuild the Sion road over bridge and its subsequent closure, vehicular traffic on BKC roads coming from the BKC Connector Bridge and MTNL Junction has increased significantly, resulting in traffic congestion in the BKC area. The Mumbai traffic police on Wednesday had issued traffic restrictions and diversions in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to ease traffic congestion in the area.



"Following the restictions, we have decided to curtail the operation of buses on the BKC 2 route. The buses on the route will now be cut short at the CA institute in view of traffic restrictions," BEST spokesperson Sunil Vaidya said.


The ring route bus BKC-2 had commenced operation from 17th December 2021 between Kurla Station (West) via BKC telephone exchange-Kautilya Bhavan-MCA-Swavalamban Bhavan. The bus operates between Monday to Saturday at every 9-15 mins between 7.00 am to 8: 40 pm.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai brihanmumbai electricity supply and transport BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) mumbai news mumbai traffic sion

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK