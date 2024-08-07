Parking of all types of Vehicles shall be prohibited on both the side of the Maharashtra Road, an official said

Representational Pic/File/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Mumbai Metro 2-B project: Traffic diversion issued on S.V Road in Bandra, check alternate route x 00:00

Mumbai Police on Wednesday issued traffic diversion on S.V Road in Bandra west for the ongoing work of the Mumbai Metro 2-B project in the area and shared list of alternate route for motorists.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a traffic notification, the police said that Mumbai Metro 2-B work is in progress at S.V. Road under the jurisdiction of Bandra Traffic Division in western suburbs of Mumbai and it has been noticed that it is causing traffic obstructions on the route.

The police said that it is necessary to make changes in the traffic movements and regulate the traffic for motorists.

The traffic notification was issued by Samadhan Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, (HQ & Central), Traffic Police, Mumbai.

It said in order prevent danger, obstruction and inconvenience to the public following traffic arrangement will remain enforce from 00.01 hrs dated 08/08/2024 to 24.00 hrs 07/02/2025.

Maharashtra Road :-

- Traffic proceeding from Bandra Station (west) towards S.V Road, shall proceed from Maharashtra Road to reach S.V.road. (Except BEST Bus)

- Parking of all types of Vehicles shall be prohibited on both the side of the Maharashtra Road from Bandra BEST Bus depot Bandra (west) to Badi Masjid on S.V Road i.e No Parking on Maharashtra Road.

- Maharashtra Road will be one way from Bandra Station (west) towards S.V Road. It means there should be No Entry from S.V Road towards Bandra Station (west).

Mumbai Metro Line 6: Police issues traffic diversions for work at Seepz Metro Station

Earlier, in an another traffic notification last month, the Mumbai Police had issued traffic diversions for ongoing work of Metro Line 6 at Seepz Metro Station.

In the traffic notification, the police said that in MIDC Traffic Division, it is necessary to temporarily close the traffic route and divert the traffic for the work of 'Elements Launching' for the construction of the metro station through the company Eagle Infra India LTD in accordance with the Mumbai Metro Line 6 project on the Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) line.

The 14.10-km-long Metro Line 6 route is parallel to the Jogeshwari Vikhroli junction (between Swami Samarth Nagar and Vikhroli).

The traffic notification was issued by Dr. Raju Bhujbal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, (Eastern Suburb) Traffic Police, Mumbai.

It said that the diversion will be in force from date July 30 to August 20 for time period- 00.00 am to 06.00 am everyday.

It said, "In order to prevent danger, obstructions and inconveniences to the public, following traffic diversions were being issued."