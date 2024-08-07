Breaking News
Opposition criticises government, labels Finance Bill as "Tax Trap Bill"
Mumbai: Pothole-free roads from Aug 18, thanks to Ganpati bappa
Thane to roll out electric double-decker buses: A first for the city!
Chikungunya cases surge in Juhu: Experts warn of growing numbers
Mumbai: Hospital staffer held for filming woman doctor in bathroom
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Metro 2 B projectTraffic diversion issued on SV Road in Bandra check alternate route

Mumbai Metro 2-B project: Traffic diversion issued on S.V Road in Bandra, check alternate route

Updated on: 07 August,2024 08:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Parking of all types of Vehicles shall be prohibited on both the side of the Maharashtra Road, an official said

Mumbai Metro 2-B project: Traffic diversion issued on S.V Road in Bandra, check alternate route

Representational Pic/File/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article
Mumbai Metro 2-B project: Traffic diversion issued on S.V Road in Bandra, check alternate route
x
00:00

Mumbai Police on Wednesday issued traffic diversion on S.V Road in Bandra west for the ongoing work of the Mumbai Metro 2-B project in the area and shared list of alternate route for motorists.


In a traffic notification, the police said that Mumbai Metro 2-B work is in progress at S.V. Road under the jurisdiction of Bandra Traffic Division in western suburbs of Mumbai and it has been noticed that it is causing traffic obstructions on the route.



The police said that it is necessary to make changes in the traffic movements and regulate the traffic for motorists.


The traffic notification was issued by Samadhan Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, (HQ & Central), Traffic Police, Mumbai.

It said in order prevent danger, obstruction and inconvenience to the public following traffic arrangement will remain enforce from 00.01 hrs dated 08/08/2024 to 24.00 hrs 07/02/2025.

Maharashtra Road :-

- Traffic proceeding from Bandra Station (west) towards S.V Road, shall proceed from Maharashtra Road to reach S.V.road. (Except BEST Bus)

- Parking of all types of Vehicles shall be prohibited on both the side of the Maharashtra Road from Bandra BEST Bus depot Bandra (west) to Badi Masjid on S.V Road i.e No Parking on Maharashtra Road.

- Maharashtra Road will be one way from Bandra Station (west) towards S.V Road. It means there should be No Entry from S.V Road towards Bandra Station (west).

Mumbai Metro Line 6: Police issues traffic diversions for work at Seepz Metro Station

Earlier, in an another traffic notification last month, the Mumbai Police had issued traffic diversions for ongoing work of Metro Line 6 at Seepz Metro Station.

In the traffic notification, the police said that in MIDC Traffic Division, it is necessary to temporarily close the traffic route and divert the traffic for the work of 'Elements Launching' for the construction of the metro station through the company Eagle Infra India LTD in accordance with the Mumbai Metro Line 6 project on the Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) line.

The 14.10-km-long Metro Line 6 route is parallel to the Jogeshwari Vikhroli junction (between Swami Samarth Nagar and Vikhroli).

The traffic notification was issued by Dr. Raju Bhujbal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, (Eastern Suburb) Traffic Police, Mumbai.

It said that the diversion will be in force from date July 30 to August 20 for time period- 00.00 am to 06.00 am everyday.

It said, "In order to prevent danger, obstructions and inconveniences to the public, following traffic diversions were being issued."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai traffic mumbai metro mumbai police bandra mumbai news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK