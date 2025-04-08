Breaking News
Mahanagar Gas Limited announces price hike for domestic PNG and CNG

Updated on: 08 April,2025 11:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

The new prices will be effective from midnight on April 8, 2025, an official statement said

Mahanagar Gas Limited announces price hike for domestic PNG and CNG

The revised price of domestic PNG will rise by Re 1 per Standard Cubic Meter (SCM), while the price of CNG will increase by Rs 1.50 per kilogram. Representational Pic/File/iStock

The Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has announced a price increase for domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in and around Mumbai, an official statement said on Tuesday.


The new prices will be effective from midnight on April 8, 2025, it said.


The revised price of domestic PNG will rise by Re 1 per Standard Cubic Meter (SCM), while the price of CNG will increase by Rs 1.50 per kilogram, the official statement said.


With this revision, the revised delivered prices, inclusive of all taxes, for DPNG will be Rs. 49 per SCM, while CNG will be priced at Rs. 79.50 per kilogram. The increase comes in response to the rising cost of domestic gas, as well as the impact of the fluctuating exchange rate.

It said, "On account of increase in the price of domestic gas coupled with increase in exchange rate, Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) is constrained to increase domestic PNG price by Re. 1/SCM and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) price by Rs.1.50/Kg in and around Mumbai effective midnight of April 08, 2025/morning of April 09, 2025. Accordingly, the revised prices inclusive of all taxes of DPNG will be Rs. 49/SCM and CNG will be Rs 79.50/Kg in and around Mumbai."

The statement said, "Even after the above revision, MGL's CNG offers attractive savings of about 47% and 12% as compared to petrol and diesel respectively at current price levels in Mumbai, while MGL's domestic PNG continues delivering unmatched convenience, safety, reliability and environmental friendliness to consumers."

