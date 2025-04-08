A Mumbai Traffic Police notification said that the temporary closure of the Elphinstone Bridge for the next two years will have a major impact on traffic

Elphinstone bridge will remain shut for two years. File Pic

Listen to this article Sewri-Worli Connector Project: Elphinstone Bridge to be closed for traffic from April 10 for two years, Mumbai Police issues advisory x 00:00

Mumbai Police on Tuesday said that the Elphinstone Bridge will be closed for traffic from April 10 for the next two years in view of its demolition and construction of the new bridge which will be a part of the Sewri-Worli Connector Project.

In a traffic notification, the police said, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has announced the demolition of the Elphinstone Bridge and the construction of a new Elphinstone Flyover, alongside the Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector Project which will create a more efficient transportation network.

"Starting from 10th April 2025, the Elphinstone Bridge will be temporarily closed for the next two years," an official said.

The notification said that the temporary closure of the Elphinstone Bridge for the next two years will have a major impact on traffic and diverting traffic to other routes will require careful traffic management to avoid further congestion and disruptions.

It said that if citizens have any objections regarding the draft notification for traffic management, they should send their objections on email ID addlep.traffic@mahapolice.gov before April 13.

It said that in order to prevent danger, obstruction and inconvenience to the public the following traffic diversions and arrangements were being issued.

Traffic Diversions and Routes

- Vehicles will turn right from Madke Buwa Chowk (Parel T Junction), take Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, and left from Khodadad Circle (Dadar TT Junction) to reach the desired destination via Tilak Bridge.

- Vehicles will proceed from Madke Buwa Chowk (Parel T.T. Junction) via Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, straight through Krishna Nagar Junction, Parel Workshop, Supari Bagh Junction, and Bharat Mata Junction. From there, take a right turn onto Mahadev Palav Road, cross Currey Road Railway Bridge, and then take a right turn from Shingte Master Chowk to reach Lower Parel Bridge.

- Vehicles will turn right from Khodadad Circle (Dadar TT Junction), continue via Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road to Tilak Bridge.

- Vehicles will go straight from Sant Rohidas Chowk (Elphinstone Junction), take a left turn from Wadacha Naka Junction, proceed via Lower Parel Bridge, and turn left at Shingte Master Chowk to reach the destination via Mahadev Palav Road and Currey Road Railway Bridge.

- Vehicles will proceed straight from Sant Rohidas Chowk (Elphinstone Junction), take a left turn at Wadacha Naka Junction, and continue via Lower Parel Bridge to reach Shingte Master Chowk. Then, vehicles will take a left turn onto Mahadev Palav Road and proceed via Currey Road Railway Bridge to Bharat Mata Junction.

- Mahadev Palav Road (Currey Road Railway Bridge) will have one direction open from 07:00 hrs to 15:00 hrs from Comrade Krishna Desai Chowk (Bharat Mata Junction) to Shingte Master Chowk, and the opposite direction from 15:00 hrs to 23:00 hrs. Both directions will be open from 23:00 hrs to 07:00 hrs.

No Parking Roads:

N.M. Joshi Road, Senapati Bapat Road, Mahadev Palav Road, and Bhavani Shankar Road will have certain areas marked for no parking.

The traffic notification further said that the pedestrians shall use the railway bridge connecting Prabhadevi Railway Station and Parel Railway Station near One International Center to travel east-west in the Parel and Prabhadevi areas.