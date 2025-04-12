A video which went viral on social media showed a group of youngsters striking a conversation with the tourist and asking him to say a few Marathi swear-words and obscene terms

As the video drew angry comments from social media users, Haveli police took notice of the incident on their own and registered FIR. Representational Pic/File

The Pune Police in Maharashtra has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against four unidentified youngsters after a video showing them tricking an unsuspecting foreign national into speaking Marathi swear-words went viral, reported the PTI.

The video showed a group of youngsters striking a conversation with the tourist from New Zealand and asking him to say a few Marathi swear-words and obscene terms, according to the PTI.

The youths, who appear to be from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra, ran into the man when he was visiting Sinhagad Fort near Pune, said an official of the Haveli police station on Saturday, as per the PTI.

The man, who did not understand the language, obliged them.

As the video drew angry comments from social media users, Haveli police took notice of the incident on their own and registered a First Information Report under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 302 (intentionally wounding the religious feelings of another person) and 352 (intentionally insulting someone to provoke a breach of peace), the official said, the news agency reported.

Bangladeshi with fake Indian passport held at Mumbai airport

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a Bangladeshi national was arrested at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here for allegedly holding a fake Indian passport, a police official said on Saturday, according to the PTI.

Mohammad Shamim Mohammad Sattar was intercepted while trying to board a flight to Bangladesh on Friday, he said, as per the PTI.

Shamim's passport showed him to be a resident of Gujarat, and he carried a valid Bangladeshi visa. When an immigration officer questioned Shamim, he failed to provide satisfactory answers about his travel to Bangladesh and the purpose of his visit, the official said, reported the PTI.

Upon further interrogation, he allegedly admitted to being a Bangladeshi citizen.

Shamim allegedly used fake documents to obtain an Indian passport under the name Ajaybhai Dilipbhai Chaudhary from the Ahmedabad passport office. He used this passport to travel abroad, including multiple visits to Bangladesh, the official said, the news agency reported.

He was handed over to the Sahar police for further investigation. Shamim has been booked for forgery, cheating the government, and using a fake Indian passport for international travel, as per the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)