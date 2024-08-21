On Tuesday, buses on ten routes of the BEST undertaking were affected after a flash strike by drivers of a wet-lease company

File Photo

Listen to this article Mumbai: Flash strike disrupts BEST bus services in Deonar x 00:00

The BEST bus services in Deonar were disrupted due to an ongoing flash strike by drivers of a wet-lease company at the Deonar depot, stemming from an internal dispute.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As an alternative, efforts are being made to maintain services by deploying buses from other contractors," a BEST spokesperson stated.

On Tuesday, buses on ten routes of the BEST undertaking were affected after a flash strike by drivers of a wet-lease company at Deonar depot following an internal dispute.

On Tuesday at 1.30 pm, wet lease bus drivers of SMT-ATPL Deonar depot resorted to illegal stoppage of work stating the reason for assault on a bus driver by wet lease starter.

"Officials of SMT-ATPL tried to convince the drivers but they instead added their list of demands by asking for an increase in salary, Diwali bonus, leave as per BEST etc. There were three rounds of meeting with the drivers but the SMT-ATPL personnel failed to convince them," a BEST spokesperson said.

"Total 40 buses were to be turnout in noon/pm but only 21 buses were turnout by utilising BEST staff drivers," he said.

"SMT-ATPL personnel have been instructed to make arrangements for staff from other depots in the morning tomorrow. A further contingency plan has been prepared and forwarded to concerned depots to ensure a smooth turnout tomorrow," he added.