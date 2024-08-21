Breaking News
Badlapur sexual assault: City’s longest rail-roko in recent history
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde orders strict action in Badlapur sexual assault case
Mumbai: Sion hospital resident doctors intensify protests
Nalasopara rape case: ‘Cops left out important details from the FIR’
Mumbai: Haryana man arrested for supplying bank accounts to scammers
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Flash strike disrupts BEST bus services in Deonar

Mumbai: Flash strike disrupts BEST bus services in Deonar

Updated on: 21 August,2024 02:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

On Tuesday, buses on ten routes of the BEST undertaking were affected after a flash strike by drivers of a wet-lease company

Mumbai: Flash strike disrupts BEST bus services in Deonar

File Photo

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Flash strike disrupts BEST bus services in Deonar
x
00:00

The BEST bus services in Deonar were disrupted due to an ongoing flash strike by drivers of a wet-lease company at the Deonar depot, stemming from an internal dispute.


"As an alternative, efforts are being made to maintain services by deploying buses from other contractors," a BEST spokesperson stated.



On Tuesday, buses on ten routes of the BEST undertaking were affected after a flash strike by drivers of a wet-lease company at Deonar depot following an internal dispute.


On Tuesday at 1.30 pm, wet lease bus drivers of SMT-ATPL Deonar depot resorted to illegal stoppage of work stating the reason for assault on a bus driver by wet lease starter.

"Officials of SMT-ATPL tried to convince the drivers but they instead added their list of demands by asking for an increase in salary, Diwali bonus, leave as per BEST etc. There were three rounds of meeting with the drivers but the SMT-ATPL personnel failed to convince them," a BEST spokesperson said.

"Total 40 buses were to be turnout in noon/pm but only 21 buses were turnout by utilising BEST staff drivers," he said.

"SMT-ATPL personnel have been instructed to make arrangements for staff from other depots in the morning tomorrow. A further contingency plan has been prepared and forwarded to concerned depots to ensure a smooth turnout tomorrow," he added.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

brihanmumbai electricity supply and transport mumbai mumbai news maharashtra deonar

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK