Mumbai: BMC to decide on Andheri flyover repair soon

Civic body says tenders for repair work have already been floated

The slab after it crashed onto a car bonnet

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will soon take a final call on the repair of the Andheri flyover, officially known as Jog flyover. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) declined to repair the flyover as it had been handed over to the BMC.

A small portion of the flyover collapsed and landed on the bonnet of a car on July 4. According to a civic official, the Public Works Department (PWD) of the state government constructed the flyover, which was handed over to the MMRDA. Later, the MMRDA handed over the flyover to the BMC. “So after the incident, we requested MMRDA to undertake repair work on the bridge,” the official said.

According to Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar, the MMRDA declined, saying the bridge had been handed over to the BMC. “In its letter, the MMRDA also mentioned that the bridge designs were with the PWD as it constructed the flyover,” said Bangar. “We will discuss the issue and take a final call soon. We have already invited tenders,” Banger said, adding that a decision would be taken next week. The estimated cost of repair is Rs 95 crore.

As per records, the entire Western Express Highway and all flyovers on it were handed over to the MMRDA in 2017. The authority handed over the road to the civic body in 2022. The BMC had conducted a structural audit of the flyover in April. The audit report suggested major repairs to the bridge are needed.

