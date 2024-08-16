Near-complete elevated connector will make travel seamless for commuters on the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road

An illustration of the bridge

Mumbai: No more halts at Vakola signal on WEH by December 2024

Motorists travelling from the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) towards Andheri via the Western Express Highway (WEH), will soon experience a smoother commute, thanks to the nearly completed elevated connector at Vakola. This connector, which features India’s first sharp-curved span with an orthotropic steel deck supported by cable stays, will eliminate the need to stop at the traffic signal.

According to MMRDA sources, the elevated connector is expected to be operational by December. “The SCLR connector passing over the WEH towards Andheri is anticipated to be completed by November 30 and is likely to open for motorists in December 2024,” an MMRDA official stated.

This elevated connector includes India’s first sharp curvature span with an orthotropic steel deck supported by cable stays. The landing ramp, including safety walls, has been completed, and the installation of street lamps on the ramp is now in progress. Following the monsoon, the remaining work will continue. The orthotropic steel deck (OSD) of the elevated connector weighs 1,780 tonnes, with a length of 215 metres and a width of 17.5 metres. The cable-stayed bridge stands 22 metres above the ground and 9 metres above the Vakola flyover.

Currently, motorists travelling from the SCLR towards the Vakola junction via the WEH face significant traffic congestion near the Vakola junction due to the traffic signal and ongoing construction work on the SCLR connector. Once completed, the bridge will enhance connectivity from the Vakola nullah to Panbai International School on WEH. The cable-stayed bridge on SCLR will measure 215 metres in length, with a width of 10.5 metres and a 7.5-metre-wide carriageway. Additionally, the bridge will provide faster access to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).