Surface of newly repaired key connector where thousands of heavy vehicles ply every day disintegrates

Before: Stretch between Chene village and Kasheli Pada when it was repaired on June 7; (right) After: vehicles struggle on uneven road on Monday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article Thane road ‘disappears’ weeks after being repaired x 00:00

Another classic example of how shoddy work is carried out while repairing a road, the stretch of Thane’s Ghodbunder Road that was repaired recently has completely come apart. The motorists and commuters using this road on a daily basis are criticising Public Works Department (PWD) for the shoddy work. Many have taken to social media to vent their ire.

Thane-based activist Sneha whose X handle is QueenofThane posted pictures of the uneven road surface of Thane Ghodbunder road which was repaired just recently.

The stretch of the Thane Ghodbunder road that was repaired recently. Pic/Satej Shinde

Speaking to this newspaper, Sneha said, “The Ghodbunder road, ghat section was repaired in June Month, and in July it was totally destroyed, We had complained to Maharashtra PWD, CMO Maharashtra, MSRDC for repairing this key road. They repaired this road, however, within one month the road is in a hopeless situation. Commuters are scared to drive on it. The stretch also doesn’t have street lights, posing dangerous consequences for travellers. For years they ignored this road and when they finally did, it was an eyewash, the contractor must be booked.”

On a daily basis thousands of vehicles including multi-axle vehicles use the arterial Thane Ghodbunder road. This road is an important connector between vehicles coming towards Mumbai and going towards Ahmedabad from Thane.

Recently the PWD had carried out strengthening work on the 700 metres long stretch of the road near Gaimukh. The soil stabilisation work was carried out from May 24 to June 7.

The road was also in news after the work was started on this stretch as long traffic jams were taking place.

The completion of this road was meant to improve the daily commute of motorists using this road but within a few spells of the rain, the upper layer of the road surface is coming off. Many motorists and daily commuters have taken to twitter and criticising the authorities.

Ranjit Pandey, a regular commuter between Goregaon and Thane said, “Just few weeks back the stretch of Thane Ghodbunder road was repaired by PWD and within a few spells the upper layer of the road has started coming off. I am sure that in the coming days large potholes will also develop on the road because it appears that bad quality material was used to make the road. PWD should take strict action against the official in charge of repairing this road.”

June 7

Day when road work was complete

700m

Length of the stretch of road