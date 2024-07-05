Maharashtra: Massive traffic jam on Thane's Ghodbunder road for six hours after truck breaks down

The truck, which had broken down around 5 in the morning, was finally moved to the side of the road around 11 am

The traffic on the busy Ghodbunder road in Thane city of Maharashtra was severely affected for more than six hours on Friday as a multi-axel truck broke down early in the morning, reported the PTI.

The trailer truck was carrying a heavy load in violation of rules, and it took time to offload it and remove the truck from the middle of the road, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vinay Rathod, as per the PTI.

Some traffic was diverted to other roads by police.

According to the PTI, the police registered an FIR against the driver under sections 281 (rash driving on public way), 285 (causing danger, obstruction or injury to any person on public way) and 223 (disobeying public servant's duly promulgated order) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Porsche car crash: Juvenile submits 300-word essay on road safety to comply with bail

Meanwhile, the 17-year-old minor allegedly involved in the Pune Porsche car crash that killed two techies has submitted a 300-word essay on road safety complying with the bail conditions of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), an official said on Friday, reported the PTI.

The teenager submitted the essay to the JJB on Wednesday, the official said.

The juvenile was released from an observation home last month after the Bombay High Court held that the orders remanding him to the facility were illegal.

Hours after the fatal accident in the city's Kalyani Nagar area on May 19, the JJB had ordered that he be kept under the care and supervision of his parents and grandfather. It also asked the minor to write a 300-word essay on road safety.

According to the police, the minor was driving a Porsche car under the influence of alcohol when it rammed into a two-wheeler, killing two software engineers.

Amid a nationwide outrage over his quick bail on lenient terms, the police moved JJB, seeking an amendment of the bail order. On May 22, the board ordered that the minor be sent to an observation home.

The HC paved his release holding the orders illegal and stressed that the law regarding juveniles must be implemented fully.

