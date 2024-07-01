Pune car crash: Cops likely to move Supreme Court against release of juvenile accused

Bombay HC ordered immediate release of juvenile accused of Pune car crash immediate release on June 25.

Pune Police are planning to approach the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court's decision to release the 17-year-old teenager involved in the Pune car crash that happened in May, a top official said on Monday. The High Court ordered the boy's immediate release on June 25, ruling that the Juvenile Justice Board's (JJB) decision to confine him to an observation home was unlawful and that juvenile statutes must be completely applied, reported PTI.

Reportedly, the adolescent, who was granted bail hours after the Pune car crash on May 19, was sent to an observation home in Pune three days later due to a public uproar. Following the High Court's order, he was discharged and placed in the care of his paternal aunt.

The order was based on a petition from the boy's aunt, who claimed that he was being detained illegally in connection with the Pune car crash case.

Amitesh Kumar, Pune's Commissioner of Police, told PTI that the police will appeal the High Court's ruling to the Supreme Court.

According to authorities, the youth was inebriated and driving his father's fancy car when he crashed into a two-wheeler in Kalyani Nagar, Pune, killing two IT professionals.

The boy's parents and grandfather are currently in jail on charges stemming from the Pune car crash case, including suspected blood sample swapping and the kidnapping and wrongful confinement of a family driver who was threatened to accept responsibility for the accident, the PTI report stated.

On Monday, a Pune court will hear the boy's father and grandfather's bail application in the kidnapping case; the two were accused of kidnapping the driver, confining him and coercing him to take the blame for the Pune car crash.

On May 19, the teen secured bail from the JJB and was placed under the supervision of his parents and grandfather. He was also requested to produce a 300-word essay about road safety. However, public indignation over the mild terms prompted the police to seek a revision to the bail order, which resulted in the youngster being transferred to the observation home on May 22.