Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding: Traffic advisory issued by Mumbai Police, check details

The police said that on dated 05/07/2024 from 16.00 hrs. to 24.00 hrs. and dated 12/07/2024 to 15/07/2024 from 13.00 hrs. to 24.00 hrs. Following traffic arrangement were being made

Mumbai Police on Friday issued a traffic advisory for motorists in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) ahead Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

In a traffic advisory, the police said that on 5th and 12th to 15th days of July, 2024 a social program is organised at the Jio World Convention Center in BKC, Bandra (E), Mumbai. For the said program a large number of guest and VIPs are coming.

"In order to avoid inconvenience to the people, vehicular traffic on the road leading towards Jio World Convention Center needs to be diverted by issuing a traffic

notification," the police said.

No Entry: There shall be no entry to the vehicular traffic proceeding to Kurla MTNL Road from Laxmi Tower Junction - Dhirubai Ambani Square Avenue Lane-3 -

Indian Oil Petrol Pump -Diamond Junction - Hotel Trident Road. (Excluding Event vehicles).

Alternate Route: Vehicular traffic coming from One BKC shall take a left turn at Laxmi Tower Junction-Diamond Gate No. 8 - take a right turn at NABARD Junction - right turn at Diamond Junction and further proceed to BKC by Dhirubai Ambani Square/Indian Oil Petrol Pump.

No Entry: There shall be no entry at Dhirubai Ambani Square Avenue/Indian Oil Road Petrol Pump for the Vehicular traffic from Kurla, MTNL Junction, Platina

Junction, Diamond Junction, BKC towards BKC connector bridge. (Excluding Event vehicles).



Alternate Route: Vehicular traffic from Kurla, MTNL Junction, Platina Junction and Diamond Junction will take a left turn at NABARD Junction and proceed from Diamond Gate No. 8-right turn at Laxmi Tower Junction and proceed to BKC.

No Entry: Vehicular traffic coming from Bharat Nagar, One BKC, We Work, Godrej, BKC will be restricted at Jio Convention Centrc Gate No. 23 for proceeding towards American Consulate, MTNL Junction. (Excluding Event vehicles).

Alternate Route: Right tum at Kautilya Bhavan - Avenue 1 road from back side of Insurance Institute Office - back side of American Consulate and will proceed towards their desired destination from Dhirubai Ambani School.

No Entry: Vehicular traffic coming from MTNL Junction will be restricted at Signature/ Sun Tech Building for proceeding towards American Consulate, Jio World

Convention Centrc, BKC Connector. (Excluding Event vehicles)



Alternate Route: Take a left turn at Dhirubai Ambani School - procced to back side of American Consulate through Avenue 1 road back side of Insurance Institute Office will take a right turn at We Work - take a left turn at Godrej BKC and will proceed to their desired destination.

One Way:

- Latika Road will be one way for traffic from Ambani Square to Laxmi Tower Junction.

- Avenue 3 Road will be one way for traffic from Kautilya Bhavan to American Consulate.