Breaking News
Mumbai gets new govt medical college
Mumbai: Slab under Andheri flyover falls on car
Thane: Video exposes land mafia’s role in dumping of debris on wetlands
Gun-supplying gang busted by Mumbai Crime Branch
Mumbai: Two escalators at Ghatkopar station opened
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding Traffic advisory issued by Mumbai Police check details

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding: Traffic advisory issued by Mumbai Police, check details

Updated on: 05 July,2024 08:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The police said that on dated 05/07/2024 from 16.00 hrs. to 24.00 hrs.  and dated 12/07/2024 to 15/07/2024 from 13.00 hrs. to 24.00 hrs. Following traffic arrangement were being made

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding: Traffic advisory issued by Mumbai Police, check details

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding: Traffic advisory issued by Mumbai Police, check details
x
00:00

Mumbai Police on Friday issued a traffic advisory for motorists in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) ahead Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.




 

In a traffic advisory, the police said that on 5th and 12th to 15th days of July, 2024 a social program is organised at the Jio World Convention Center in BKC, Bandra (E), Mumbai. For the said program a large number of guest and VIPs are coming.

"In order to avoid inconvenience to the people, vehicular traffic on the road leading towards Jio World Convention Center needs to be diverted by issuing a traffic 
notification," the police said.

The police said that on dated 05/07/2024 from 16.00 hrs. to 24.00 hrs.  and dated 12/07/2024 to 15/07/2024 from 13.00 hrs. to 24.00 hrs. Following traffic arrangement were being made.

No Entry: There shall be no entry to the vehicular traffic proceeding to Kurla MTNL Road from Laxmi Tower Junction - Dhirubai Ambani Square Avenue Lane-3 -
Indian Oil Petrol Pump -Diamond Junction - Hotel Trident Road. (Excluding Event vehicles).

Alternate Route: Vehicular traffic coming from One BKC shall take a left turn at Laxmi Tower Junction-Diamond Gate No. 8 - take a right turn at NABARD Junction - right turn at Diamond Junction and further proceed to BKC by Dhirubai Ambani Square/Indian Oil Petrol Pump. 

No Entry: There shall be no entry at Dhirubai Ambani Square Avenue/Indian Oil Road Petrol Pump for the Vehicular traffic from Kurla, MTNL Junction, Platina
Junction, Diamond Junction, BKC towards BKC connector bridge. (Excluding Event vehicles).

Alternate Route: Vehicular traffic from Kurla, MTNL Junction, Platina Junction and Diamond Junction will take a left turn at NABARD Junction and proceed from Diamond Gate No. 8-right turn at Laxmi Tower Junction and proceed to BKC.

No Entry: Vehicular traffic coming from Bharat Nagar, One BKC, We Work, Godrej, BKC will be restricted at Jio Convention Centrc Gate No. 23 for proceeding towards American Consulate, MTNL Junction. (Excluding Event vehicles).

Alternate Route: Right tum at Kautilya Bhavan - Avenue 1 road from back side of Insurance Institute Office - back side of American Consulate and will proceed towards their desired destination from Dhirubai Ambani School.

No Entry: Vehicular traffic coming from MTNL Junction will be restricted at Signature/ Sun Tech Building for proceeding towards American Consulate, Jio World
Convention Centrc, BKC Connector. (Excluding Event vehicles)

Alternate Route: Take a left turn at Dhirubai Ambani School - procced to back side of American Consulate through Avenue 1 road back side of Insurance Institute Office will take a right turn at We Work - take a left turn at Godrej BKC and will proceed to their desired destination.

One Way:

- Latika Road will be one way for traffic from Ambani Square to Laxmi Tower Junction.

- Avenue 3 Road will be one way for traffic from Kautilya Bhavan to American Consulate.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news mumbai traffic Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK