The police said that T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 winner Team Indiais visiting Mumbai and a celebratory procession of Indian Cricket Team will be carried out at Marine Drive on July 4 for which a huge crowd is expected to gather at the Marine Drive

Team India. File Pic/AFP

Team India's celebratory roadshow: Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions around Marine Drive

Mumbai Police on Wednesday issued traffic restrictions around Marine Drive ahead of the Team India's celebratory roadshow in the city on Thursday.

"The visitors are requested to use the public transport," the police said.

A traffic notification issued by the Mumbai Police said that following directions, parking restrictions on roads, road closures, as well as parking arrangements, for July 4 were being made on the below mentioned roads.

The police said that both bounds of Coastal Roads will be open for Traffic. The traffic before and after Coastal Road will be diverted from Princess Street Bridge/Meghdoot Bridge.

N.S Road (North Bound): N.S Road North Bound will remain closed for all the types of vehicular traffic except emergency vehicles proceeding both bounds. from N.C.P.A to Meghdoot Bridge(Princess Street Bridge)

Alternative Route:

- Ramnath Poddar Chowk ( Godrej Junction) - Right turn by Maharshi Karve-Road Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Chuchgate Junction) - Marine Lines--CharniRoad--Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House)-- will proceed to desired destination.

- Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Junction left turn via Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil-CTO Junction-- will proceed to desired destination.

N.S Road (South Bound): Meghdoot Bridge (Princess Street Bridge) to NCPA/ Hutatma Rajguru Chowk( Mantralaya Junction) will be closed for all types of vehiclesas per requirement.

Alternative Routes:

- Kemps Corner Bridge take Left Turn and proceed to desired destination at Nana Chowk.

- From RTI Junction take a left turn to N S Patkar marg -Pandit Paluskar Chowk- (Opera House) left turn -SVP Road also take right turn at Pandit Paluskar Chowk -(Opera House) and proceed to the desire destination via Maharshi Karve Road.

- From Vinoly Chowapatty Junction take a left turn and will be proceed to desired destination via Maharshi Karve Road.

- From Princess Street Bridge take a left turn to Shamaldas Gandhi Marg-Vardhaman Chowk and proceed to desired destination.

Veer Nariman Road (North Bound): North bound Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Chuchgate Junction) to Kilachand Chowk (Sunder Mahal Junction) will remain close for all types of vehicles.

Alternative Route: Proceed to desired destination via Maharshi Karve Road -- Ahilyabai HolkarChowk (Chuchgate Junction) --Marine Lines-Charni Road-- Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House Junction).

Dinshaw Vacha Road: Via Dinshaw Vacha Road North bound from WIAA Chowk to Ratanlal BabunaChowk (Marine plaza Junction) will be closed for all types of vehicles.

Alternative Route: Maharshi Karve road -- Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Chuchgate Junction) - Marine Lines-Charni Road-Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House Junction) then proceed to desired destination.

Madam Cama Road: North bound remain closed from all types of vehicles from Hutatma Rajguru Chowk( Mantralaya Junction) to Venutai chavan chowk (Air India Junction).

Alternative Route: Via Maharshi Karve Road- Ramnath Poddar Chowk (Godrej Junction)-- Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Chuchgate Junction) --Marine Lines-Charni Road-Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House Junction) then proceed to desired destination.

Barrister Rajni Patel Marg: Barrister Rajni Patel Marg North bound from sakhar bhavan junction to N S Roadwill be closed for all types of vehicles.

Alternative Route: Hotel Trident out gate-Right turn--Sakhar Bhavan Junction-- Barrister Rajni Patel Marg--Usha Mehta chowk--Free Press Circle- then proceed to desired destination.

Vinay K Shah Marg: North bound from Jamanalal bajaj marg to Murali Deora Chowk--NS Road vinay kshah marg leading to the road will be closed for all types of vehicles.

Alternative Route: Ramnath Goenka Marg-Sakhar Bhavan Junction--Right turn-- Barrister Rajni PatelMarg-- Free press s circle will proceed to desired destination.



From 10-00 hrs on 14/01/2024 to 15.00 PM parking of all types vehicles will be prohibited on the South and North bound on the Madam Cama Road, Dinshaw Vacha Road, NS Road, Veer Nariman Road, Free Press Marg, Maharshi Karve Road.