Samruddhi expressway/ Sourced Photo

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) said it will complete the 76-kilometer-long Igatpuri to Amne portion of the Samruddhi Expressway by the end of September, providing respite to motorists who have been waiting for it to open. Although MSRDC has not declared when the stretch would be exposed to the public, rumour suggests that it will be opened before the Maharashtra State Assembly election code of conduct is announced.

This final stretch of the Samruddhi Expressway has five tunnels and 16 bridges, and MSRDC is also working to fix potholes and concretise the road that connects the expressway to the Mumbai-Nashik highway. Currently, the Nagpur to Igatpuri length of the Samruddhi Expressway is open, forcing motorists to take the old Mumbai Nasik highway up to Igatpuri before joining the Samruddhi Expressway.

Once the Igatpuri to Amne segment is completed, vehicles will be able to bypass the congested Kasara ghat and the old Mumbai Nasik highway, saving time and reducing traffic congestion. In addition, MSRDC is planning to enlarge the 23.05 km stretch of the old Mumbai Nasik highway between Thane and Vadpe, which is projected to be completed by February-March of next year.

The Samruddhi Expressway is a critical infrastructure project that connects Maharashtra's commercial and agricultural regions. It stretches 701 kilometres over varied environments, from dry deciduous woods near Nagpur to the Western Ghats near Mumbai.