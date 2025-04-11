Chahatt Khanna recalled harrowing incident of being molested by elderly man and shared, "There was this uncle in my society- he was known to be a kind, sweet Bengali uncle"

Chahatt Khanna is one of the most loved television actresses and is known for her role in the much-acclaimed show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. The actress, who has been adored by many, recently shared a shocking childhood incident that has left her fans worried. In one of her most recent interviews, Chahatt opened up about being molested by an elderly man in her childhood

Chahatt Khanna recalls a trometising incident

Speaking in a candid interview with Hauterrfly, Khanna shared that she was very young when the incident took place and revealed, "There was this uncle in my society- he was known to be a kind, sweet Bengali uncle. He used to make me sit on his lap and give me chocolates. I didn't think much of it back then."

The actress further continued and spoke about how she began to process the reality very recently, and said, "I met my childhood friend, and she told me about how she had filed a molestation case against the same uncle. That’s when it hit me—he used to do the same things to me. She was a little older, so she understood it back then. I didn’t."

Chahatt on newcomers being asked to ‘compromise’

Further in the chat, Chahatt talked about the issue of exploitation in the entertainment industry and said, "When you're a newcomer, people try to take advantage because they know you're naive."

She also spoke about seeing such contracts where the female actor was asked to compromise and shared, “I’ve seen contracts where it was written clearly—you have to compromise with the hero, the director, the producer… basically everyone except the spot boy. I’ve heard these stories, seen them unfold. Thankfully, no one ever crossed that line with me personally."

While discussing how things are just the same in both the South and Bollywood, Chahatt revealed, “They’d say things like ‘Madam, compromise’—and you’d be left figuring out what that even means. It’s prevalent in both the South and Bollywood industries. The only difference is, in the South, they are more direct about it."

More about Chahatt Khanna

Chahatt Khanna made her small-screen debut with Hero: Bhakti Hi Shakti Hai, and later appeared in popular serials like Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Kaajjal, and Qubool Hai. But she received much-acclaimed success with her role as Ayesha K Sharma Kapoor in the hit show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.