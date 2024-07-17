Chedda Nagar flyover to ease traffic to eastern suburbs, Thane

Breaking News
Updated on: 18 July,2024 06:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Set to open at August end, flyover expected to alleviate peak hour jams, and enhance connectivity

Under construction Chedda Nagar flyover nears completion. Pic/Shadab Khan

There is good news for motorists heading towards Thane on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) as the flyover at Chedda Nagar junction is expected to be completed by the end of August and will soon be open for traffic, alleviating congestion.


A source close to the development said, “We are expecting to complete the work on the Thane bound flyover near at Chedda Nagar junction on EEH by August end after which it will be thrown open for the motorists at the earliest. Till today a total of R230 crore has been spent on the construction of this flyover."


On a daily basis the north bound motorists travelling via EEH from Sion towards Thane have to face traffic jams on the northbound stretch of the highway near Chedda Nagar junction flyover during morning and evening peak hours.


The traffic jam also takes place near Amar Mahal junction and in order to solve the issue the authorities have been working on traffic management at these junctions which are one of the busiest traffic junctions on the EEH. 

The MMRDA has undertaken the project of Chedda Nagar junction traffic improvement, the estimated cost of which is R249 crore. The scope includes construction of three flyovers and one vehicular subway. 

The newly-opened three-lane Ghatkopar flyover (Chedda Nagar flyover to SCLR) is part of the project. 

Businessman Jay Kotak who uses the EEH said, “It is an important junction as more than 60 thousand vehicles pass via this junction and the completion of the north bound flyover will help in solving the traffic issue that takes places during evening peak hours between the Chembur flyover and Chedda Nagar junction."

In the evening the traffic flow towards Chedda Nagar in northbound direction increases as motorists coming from Sion and going towards Ghatkopar and Thane take 
the EEH. 

More than 60 thousand vehicles pass through this junction on a daily basis. 

The completion of the flyover will not just help in saving the time of the motorists but it will also save their time and fuel.

