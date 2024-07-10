Cracks develop on recently concreted stretch of Mumbai-Nashik highway

Motorists, residents accuse contractor of using cheap materials; claim NHAI, MSRDC ignoring road

Uneven surfaces on stretch between Thane and the Padgha toll plaza on the Mumbai-Nashik highway

Just a couple of months after being concreted, a stretch on the Mumbai-Nashik highway near Bhiwandi has already started developing cracks. Motorists have also been complaining about potholes on the arterial stretch. There are several spots where road widening and bridge construction work are in progress between Thane and the Padgha toll plaza, leading to heavy traffic congestion during morning and evening peak hours. On July 10, a Thane resident named Sneha whose X handle is QueenofThane posted pictures of the stretches that had developed cracks along with the message, “That's Mumbai Nashik Highway, recently concretised and now road repairing has begun! @NHAI_Official @CMOMaharashtra #Thane #mumbai.”

Sneha, who has been consistently highlighting the terrible condition of the road, told mid-day, “The road from Majiwada Naka to Saket bridge is becoming a hotspot of traffic congestion due to potholes. Many spots have damaged concrete roads while some parts still have old tar roads. The stretch from Majiwada to Padgha has potholes at regular intervals. The contractor has been using substandard material while the work has been going on at a snail's pace for the past one and a half years. The National Highways Authority of India and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation are ignoring the stretch.”

A Bhiwandi resident who takes the road daily and uses the X handle Proud Bhiwandikar said, “As a daily commuter on the Mumbai-Nashik highway, the constant traffic snarls and potholes are a nightmare. This road is a lifeline for Bhiwandi residents like us, especially since we lack a reliable train service. It’s incredibly frustrating that concrete roads, supposedly built to last for years, have deteriorated significantly just two months after opening. Our hope for a smoother commute is fading fast. We urge the authorities to address this issue promptly and ensure the highway is properly maintained. The government should also hold the contractor accountable for the poor work, as a large amount of concreting work is remaining.”

An MSRDC official said, “Usually when a concrete road is made, there is a .0.02 per cent chance of it developing cracks as it is a rigid pavement road and not a flexible one like the tar road. The road is in the defect liability period (DLP) and we have asked the contractor to look into the locations where cracks have developed. At some places, the contractor has done temporary repairs of cracks by covering the area with a mastic asphalt layer and after the monsoon, the locations will be repaired properly.” The official added that MSRDC is responsible for only a 23-km stretch of the highway between Thane and Wadpe. “The remaining section from Wadpe to Nashik is with the toll operator and it’s his job to maintain it,” he said.