Traffic on Mumbai Nashik highway hit after container overturns

Traffic on Mumbai-Nashik highway hit after container overturns

Updated on: 27 June,2024 11:28 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

The official said that the container was proceeding to Nashik from Mumbai via the Eastern Express Highway when the incident took place around 4 am near Viviana Mall

A civic official said traffic on the busy Mumbai-Nashik highway was affected for more than three hours early on Thursday after a container overturned at Majiwada in Thane city of Maharashtra, reported news agency PTI.


The official said that the container was proceeding to Nashik from Mumbai via the Eastern Express Highway when the incident took place around 4 am near Viviana Mall, reported PTI.


The truck crashed on the road divider and due to the impact, a street pole fell down. It also caused an oil spill. The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident, the official said, reported PTI.


The movement of vehicles was affected for around 3.30 hours. It resumed after the road was cleared, he added. 

Earlier, one person was killed and three others were injured when a truck toppled on their car on the Mumbai-Nashik highway in Maharashtra's Thane district in the wee hours of May 26, the police said, reported the PTI.

According to the news agency, the accident took place at around 1.30 am at Mankoli on the highway when the car was heading towards Nashik while the truck was going towards Mumbai, police inspector Mahesh Patil said.

The truck, having registration number of Karnataka, skidded and fell on the car, he said.

One of the car occupants was crushed to death in the accident while three other persons received injuries and they were rushed to a hospital in Bhiwandi, the official said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, he said, as per the PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

