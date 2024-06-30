Say completing long-delayed Mrinal Tai Gore flyover will put an end to kilometre-long traffic jams in the area

The under construction extension of the flyover. Pics/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article Mumbai: We want extension of the Mrinal Tai Gore Flyover completed asap, say residents x 00:00

The residents of Oshiwara and Goregaon are dissatisfied with the slow progress on the extension of the Mrinal Tai Gore Flyover. They are urging authorities to expedite the project, as this critical connector is expected to alleviate traffic problems in the area. Initially scheduled for completion in 2022, the project has been delayed due to technical challenges, including construction over the Oshiwara River.

The work of the connector arm of the Mrinal Tai Gore Flyover that will connect Goregaon East with Goregaon West and Oshiwara Link Road has been going on for many years and daily commuters have been complaining about the slow pace of work.

ADVERTISEMENT

The connecting arm of the flyover will pass over the SV Road and Oshiwara River, and then land on Relief Road, bypassing the traffic signal on SV Road at Ram Mandir. During morning and evening peak hours, motorists get stuck in traffic at the Ram Mandir signal and Relief Road signal. This issue will be resolved once the bridge work is completed.



Two-way traffic on one side of the road has resulted in very narrow lanes

The Oshiwara bridge work passing over SV road is also in progress and only two lanes of the bridge are operational from where two-way traffic is diverted. As the condition of the old bridge is not good, heavy vehicles are not allowed. In June 2019, the BMC, during a structural audit, found that the bridge was in a dilapidated condition. The northbound portion of the bridge was later demolished and two-way traffic was allowed on the southbound portion of the structure, which has two lanes.

A daily commuter, Madhu Parasrampuria, said that it has been many years since the bridge over the Oshiwara River is closed on one side and two-way traffic is allowed on one side of the bridge. “This has rendered the bridge unusable for BEST buses and all bus routes were realigned to adjust to this disruption in 2018. However, six years down the line, there are no signs of the bridge repair works getting completed anytime soon.

Also, for smaller vehicles, the path has become very narrow and single-laned, which causes a major traffic bottleneck due to which the traffic spillover is spread across hundreds of meters, mostly throughout the day. In rush hours it gets worse. Such disruption of traffic flow on an important road for such a long time makes it seem like there is no effort from the authorities. The traffic spillover in the evening rush hours is the worst and leads to kilometre-long jams up to Jogeshwari Behram Baug Junction.” said Parasrampuria.

Vishal Kelkar, a resident of Sunteck City, Oshiwara District Centre said, “Oshiwara District Centre (Ram Mandir area) is touted as a major hub by MMRDA but the infrastructure work is never-ending. Mrinal Tai Gore Flyover extension work has been going on for over five years. And so is the work on the two small bridges on Oshiwara River, one of which is on SV Road. That bridge work has been going on for over five years and it has caused major traffic issues. Instead of any value addition to locals, it has become an agony to commute.”

The work on the Oshiwara River bridge is still pending, along with some other smaller parts, according to a BMC official. There were some technical issues with the bridge in the past, but officials are aiming to complete the project next year. This is the second part of the project and is officially known as the Mrinal Tai Gore Flyover.

According to records, in 2018, the BMC approved the extension of the Mrinal Tai Gore Flyover in Goregaon West. The 840-meter-long extension was estimated to cost around R203 crore. Although the actual work began in 2019 and was initially set to be completed by 2022, the BMC later extended the timeline to December 2023. Currently, the BMC is planning to finish the project by next year.

According to the plan, this extension will benefit commuters on the Ram Mandir Road, SV Road, New Link Road, Western Express Highway towards Goregoan and part of Jogeshwari. This flyover will give direct access from the Western Express Highway to New Link Road.

Sandeep Patel, former corporator of Goregoan, said this bridge is delayed due to various technical reasons, as BMC needs to construct over Oshiwara River. “I’m constantly following up on the bridge work and the BMC should complete this project soon.”

Dhaval Shah, president of the Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens’ Association, said, “This is an important project for lakhs people. It’s lagging behind since many years and there is no sense of urgency by authorities. The work needs to be taken up on war footing.”