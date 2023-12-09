Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Make AC train fares same as first class’
Mumbai: Super 6 take small step towards big change
Maharashtra: 1930 cybercrime helpline recovered Rs 55-cr this year
Mumbai: BMC missing daily target to wash 650 km of roads
Mumbai: Newborn girl found dead at Sion hospital; police investigate suspected infanticide
Mumbai: Two arrested for pushing 12-year-old into flesh trade
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Fire breaks out in six storey building in Goregaon

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in six-storey building in Goregaon

Updated on: 09 December,2023 11:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire broke out at 11.02 am in the Asmi Industrial estate located near Mrunal Tai Gore bridge in Goregaon (West)

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in six-storey building in Goregaon

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in six-storey building in Goregaon
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. A fire broke out in a six-storey building in Goregaon
  2. The fire broke out at 11.02 am in the Asmi Industrial estate
  3. The incident was reported by BMC`s Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB)

A fire broke out in a six-storey building in Goregaon on Saturday morning. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.


According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire broke out at 11.02 am in the Asmi Industrial estate located near Mrunal Tai Gore bridge in Goregaon (West). The incident was reported by BMC's Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB).


It was a "level-one" blaze, confined to three to four shops on the third floor of the six-storey building, the civic body said.


Emergency services, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, and civic officials, promptly responded along with water tankers and ambulances. The civic body confirmed no injuries had been reported.

More details awaited.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday pulled up the Maharashtra government for dragging its feet on implementation of fire safety rules and regulations. Every other day there is a fire incident in Mumbai in which people lose their lives, the Bombay High Court said.

A division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor said this was a "very very serious" issue and "no laxness can be accepted".

"Fire incidents appear to be on a rise. Every other day in this city there is a fire incident and there are reports of people losing their lives," CJ Upadhyaya said.

The court said it was not its job to keep prompting the government on what steps need to be taken.

"This is not done. Are we sitting here to prompt you (the government) for every action? Is this our job? What is all this happening here?" CJ Upadhyaya said.

The bench referred to the fire incident which occurred recently in a four-storey residential building in south Mumbai, where an 82-year-woman and her 60-year-old son lost their lives.

"The manner in which these two deaths have occurred...is this what you (government) want for the people in this city...to lose their loved family members like this?" CJ Upadhyaya asked.

Additional government pleader Jyoti Chavan informed the court that an expert committee, formed last year, had in February 2023 submitted its report.

The report is placed before the state Urban Development Department for consideration and to take steps to amend the Development Control and Promotion Control (DCPR) 2034, Chavan said.

The bench noted that the report was submitted in February and no steps have been taken till now.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news brihanmumbai municipal corporation news goregaon

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK