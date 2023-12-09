Mumbai's air quality in 'moderate' category, AQI at 111

According to the SAMEER App, Mumbai's air quality continued to be 'moderate' with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 111 at 9.40 am

File Photo

Mumbai`s air quality was in the `moderate` category The SAMEER App dashboard showed Worli`s AQI as 88 and Borivali`s AQI as 97 Meanwhile, Sewri`s AQI slipped to the `moderate` category at 197

Mumbai's air quality was in the 'moderate' category on Saturday morning.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

The SAMEER App dashboard on Saturday showed Worli's AQI as 88 and Borivali's AQI as 97. Bandra's AQI continued to remain in the 'moderate' category at 104. While Chembur's AQI and Powai's AQI were in the 'good' category at 95 and 96, respectively.

Meanwhile, Sewri's AQI slipped to the 'moderate' category at 197.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the sky will remain clear today. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 33 degrees Celsius. While the minimum temperature is likely to be around 22 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the 'very poor' category in parts of Delhi, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Visuals from the area around Akshardham, shot at 6:55 am showed smog engulfing the city.

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the 'very poor' category on Friday. As per the Central Pollution Control Board, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at Anand Vihar, Delhi, stood at 374 on Friday morning.

Earlier on Thursday, the air quality in the national capital continued to remain in 'poor' category. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi, as per SAFAR-India (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research), was recorded at 276 on Thursday morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted no rainfall in the National Capital till December 11. There will be clear skies with shallow to moderate fog in the morning across the city. Delhi has been experiencing air quality in the range of 'severe' to 'very poor' over the last few weeks.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh hit out at Union Minister Bhupender Yadav saying that he gave a "gol mol" reply to pointed questions on public health and air pollution inside Parliament.

The Congress MP was referring to the reply he received from the Union Minister during Question Hour on 'air pollution in NCR and the country' in Rajya Sabha on the fourth day of the ongoing Winter Session.

Jairam Ramesh asked a question about whether the Centre was considering a review of the Pollution Control Act that was passed in 1981 and the National Ambient Air Quality Standards.

(With inputs from ANI)