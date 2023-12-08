Mumbai: Issue guidelines for deep cleaning drive immediately, BMC chief tells officials

In a meeting held earlier in the day, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief IS Chahal asked officials to frame these guidelines immediately for the drive set to begin on December 9

Guidelines will soon be issued for the 'deep cleaning' drive that will be undertaken in Mumbai, a civic official said on Thursday, reported news agency PTI.

In a meeting held earlier in the day, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief IS Chahal asked officials to frame these guidelines immediately for the drive set to begin on December 9, a release said, reported PTI.

"Chahal has asked officials to prepare detailed guidelines for the deep cleaning drive on the same lines as the recent guidelines BMC issued for reducing air pollution," it said, reported PTI.

Earlier, the BMC had issued guidelines to control air pollution, which has resulted in improvement in air quality, the release added, reported PTI.

"Along with the municipal system, planning should be done in such a way that the entire cleanliness campaign will be successful through public participation," the release quoted Chahal, who is the BMC's administrator, reported PTI.

Chahal also directed to black list the contractors who have not completed public toilet rebuilding work within the set deadline, it said, reported PTI.

On the directive of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the BMC has undertaken a deep cleaning drive in one ward of every civic zone every Saturday since December 3, reported PTI.

The drive, which will be implemented for the next two months. sees the civic disposing of abandoned vehicles, removing unauthorized advertisement boards, cleaning public toilets and employees' colonies, and paying attention to parks and gardens, cleaning roads and footpaths, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, marshals will be appointed to prevent illegal parking in Mumbai, a civic official said on Thursday, reported PTI.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by municipal commissioner IS Chahal on the directive of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the civic body said in a release, reported PTI.

"Parking of vehicles anywhere other than the designated parking lots not only causes traffic jams but also inconveniences the public. Walking becomes difficult and litter is generated around vehicles. The chief minister has given instructions to appoint marshals at the division level to solve this problem," the release quoted Chahal as saying, reported PTI.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Sudhakar Shinde told PTI the marshals would help Mumbai police to regulate illegal parking, reported PTI.

"The BMC has no power to fine illegally parked vehicles. Only the police and RTO have these powers. Hence, these marshals will help Mumbai police," he explained, reported PTI.

As per RTO records, Mumbai has 45 lakh registered vehicles, with two lakh vehicles getting registered in the metropolis annually, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)