Mumbai: Major leak found in Khar pipeline to affect water supply to area

Updated on: 08 December,2023 05:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

According to the BMC Hydrolic department there is heavy leakage at the Pali Hill Reservoir inlet at 24th Road, near Balgandharva Rang Mandir, Bandra West in a 600 mm dia pipeline.

Representation Pic

Parts of Khar West will not get water on Friday after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) detected heavy underground leakage on a 600 mm diameter pipeline. According to the BMC Hydrolic department there is heavy leakage at the Pali Hill Reservoir inlet at 24th Road, near Balgandharva Rang Mandir, Bandra West in a 600 mm dia pipeline. 


The  repair work is scheduled to start from Friday morning. The duration of repair work shall be decided after excavation and assessment of the extent of damage to the pipeline.  During the repairing work, water supply to Khar Danda Koliwada, Chuim Village of Khar West will be affected between 5.30 pm and 9pm. Also, water supply to Dr Ambedkar Road and Khar west areas will be affected between 10 pm and 1 am.


Recently, Andheri West and East and parts of Bandra, Ghatkopar and Bhandup were affected due to a puncture in the trunk main of a pipeline at SEEPZ Andheri East. Water supply to major parts of Andheri West were affected for four days. The pipeline was damaged during the drilling work on Metro 6.


