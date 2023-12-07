Breaking News
Mumbai: Water pipeline leak at Pali Hill reservoir in Bandra, repair work to begin soon, says BMC

Mumbai: Water pipeline leak at Pali Hill reservoir in Bandra, repair work to begin soon, says BMC

Updated on: 07 December,2023 10:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

An underground water pipeline leakage was is detected on the 600 mm pipeline at the Pali Hill reservoir in Bandra west of Mumbai, the BMC said

An underground water pipeline leakage was is detected on the 600 mm pipeline at the Pali Hill reservoir in Bandra west of Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Thursday evening.


The civic body said that the inlet at 24th road near Balgandharva Rang Mandir in Bandra West has developed a leakage. Prima facie it is a minor leakage and the repair work is scheduled to start on Friday morning.


The H/West Ward of the BMC said, the duration of repair work shall be decided after excavation and assessment of the extent of damage to pipeline. Schedule of following water supply on 08.12.23  will be decided upon progress of repair work.


1) 5.30 pm to 9pm water supply to Danda koliwada, Chuim Village, Khar west.

2) 10.00 pm to 1.00 am  supply to Dr Ambedkar Road, and Khar west.

"The residents are requested to use water judiciously and cooperate with the BMC," the civic body said.

Meanwhile, recently, at Veravli Service reservoir in Mumbai's Andheri area the pipeline had reported a leak near SEEPZ. After over 50 hours of relentless work, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has completely repaired the 1800 mm water main pipe at Veravli Service reservoir in Mumbai's Andheri area.

The civic body, in its social media post, wrote, "Overcoming ground and technical challenges during a 50-hour marathon, the repair of the 1,800 mm water main of Veravali Service Reservoir, in Andheri, is finally complete! Now, water is set to flow back into the water main, and then service reservoirs will be replenished."

"We are working ahead for phased water supply restoration in all affected areas. Mumbai, your patience and cooperation during this period are deeply appreciated," the BMC further wrote.

The BMC had announced that the repair work of the 1800 mm pipeline was approaching its final phase. They had said that after the completion of repair work, the water supply would be restored to normal by evening.

They informed the citizens that the remaining stages of the repair involved the final placing of nuts and bolts, the gradual release of water into the main pipeline and subsequent replenishment of the service reservoir.

