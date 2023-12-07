The BMC will appoint marshals to prevent illegal parking in Mumbai, a civic official said

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Mumbai: BMC to appoint marshals to curb illegal parking in city x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





The BMC will appoint marshals to prevent illegal parking in Mumbai The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by municipal commissioner IS Chahal The marshals would help Mumbai Police to regulate illegal parking, an official said

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will appoint marshals to prevent illegal parking in Mumbai, a civic official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the decision was taken in a meeting chaired by municipal commissioner IS Chahal on the directive of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the civic body said in a release.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Parking of vehicles anywhere other than the designated parking lots not only causes traffic jams but also inconveniences the public. Walking becomes difficult and litter is generated around vehicles. The chief minister has given instructions to appoint marshals at the division level to solve this problem," the release quoted IS Chahal as saying, as per the PTI.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Sudhakar Shinde told PTI the marshals would help Mumbai Police to regulate illegal parking.

"The BMC has no power to fine illegally parked vehicles. Only the police and RTO have these powers. Hence, these marshals will help Mumbai Police," he explained.

As per RTO records, Mumbai has 45 lakh registered vehicles, with two lakh vehicles getting registered in the metropolis annually.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police on Thursday asked traffic rules violators to clear their pending e-challans at the earliest failing which they may face legal action. The police have asked the motorists who have pending e-challans to be present at a Lok Adalat on December 9, an official statement said on Thursday.

The police, in the statement said that the motorists who commit traffic offences face action as per provisions of Motor Vehicle Act (MV Act). Offenders receive messages detailing the violation and applicable fine on their mobile phones registered in Regional Traffic Office. Despite this significant number of drivers neglect to pay fines.

The police said, as many as 17,10,519 motorists, who had committed offences under the Motor Vehicle Act have been served notices through the District Legal Services Authority, Mumbai urging them to make the payment of unpaid e-challans. All concerned vehicle owners should pay fines of pending traffic e-challans through the online portal, “Mumtrafficapp” mobile app, Net Banking or the nearest traffic police division as soon as possible.

"Those who do not pay their fines are requested to remain present in Lok Adalat on Saturday, 09th of December, 2023. Those who still do not make payment of unpaid e-challan fine amount shall face legal action through court proceedings," the police said.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!