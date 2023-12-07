Mumbai Police seize hash oil worth crores, arrest 2 in drug bust

Mumbai Police arrested 2 persons in Bandra and seized hash oil worth crores during a raid by the Anti Narcotics Cell.

Mumbai Police's Anti Narcotics Cell on Thursday arrested two persons and sized hash oil worth crores during a raid in Bandra. According to the report in PTI, the police personnel confirmed the arrest and seizure.

Hash oil, also recognised as cannabis oil, stands as a concentrated extract from cannabis, capable of being smoked, vaped, ingested, or applied topically.

The official told PTI that acting on specific intelligence, the ANC of the city police conducted a raid in Bandra on Thursday and seized the contraband from Bandra. Two persons were arrested, he said.

"Based on specific information, the ANC of the Mumbai crime branch conducted a raid in Bandra this morning in which hash oil worth crores was seized. Two accused were arrested in this connection," the official was quoted as saying.

He said that this was the first time the city police sized hash oil in commercial quantity.

Earlier this year, the Customs department seized over 250 kilograms of hashish discovered across seven beaches in Ratnagiri district over six days. Between August 14 and August 19, the contraband was confiscated from Karde, Ladghar, Kelshi, Kolthare, Murud, Burondi, and Borya beaches alongside Dabhol creek in the district. Suspected to have originated from Afghanistan and Pakistan, it's believed the substance was either dropped or disposed of by foreign vessels for smuggling purposes, according to the official.

The first suspicious packages were discovered on August 14 at Karade Beach, weighing approximately 12 kilogrammes and confirmed to contain hashish by a test.

Subsequent seizures occurred on consecutive days, with 35 kg discovered between Karde and Ladghar beaches on August 15, 25 kg discovered at Kelshi and 13 kg discovered at Kolthare on August 16, 14 kg discovered at Murud, 101 kg discovered between Burondi and Dabhol Creek, and 22 kg discovered at Borya beach on August 17.

Dapoli Customs Assistant Commissioner Shrikant Kudalkar stated that the recovery exceeded 250 kilogrammes within the specified time frame, with the ongoing search operation continuing.

Kudalkar urged residents along the coast to report any suspicious bags suspected of containing drugs to the department. He stressed that possession of such narcotics from the coast would result in appropriate legal action under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

