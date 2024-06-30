Will it open tomorrow or won’t it? Civic officials remain mum with work is still unfinished on long-awaited bridge

Barfiwala flyover and Gokhale bridge have been connected, but asphalt work is yet to be completed. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Mumbai: Andheri set for disappointment yet again over Gokhale Bridge opening? x 00:00

Andheri residents waiting for the BMC to make good on its assurance to connect Barfiwala flyover and Gokhale bridge by July 1 may be in for yet another disappointment. Though the connection work is almost completed, it is still unclear whether the route will opened to the public on Monday, as asphalting and other related works are not finished yet.

Gokhale Bridge, a crucial connector between east and west Andheri, has become a classic example of conflict between residents and the administration. A year-and-a-half after the bridge was shut for refurbishment, the BMC was to open one of its arms on February 26. But due to increased height of the approach roads of the newly refurbished Gokhale Bridge, there was almost a four-and-a-half-foot-high gap between it and Barfiwala flyover. This engineering gaffe became a topic of national mockery.

Following a huge public outcry over the blunder and the resulting constant traffic gridlock at the SV Road junction in Andheri West, the corporation requested Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) to propose a solution. VJTI submitted a report stating that the bridges could be connected by lifting the last four spans. Experts from IIT-Bombay reviewed the VJTI report and suggested lifting only two spans.

After much discussion, the BMC started work on connecting the two bridges in April and had aimed to complete it by June 30, despite the advent of the monsoon. On June 14, the civic body had once again reassured residents that the route would be opened on July 1.

The BMC used hydraulic jacks to lift two spans of girders required for merging the alignment of the two flyovers. The spans were lifted by 1,397 mm and 650 mm each. The corporation also installed six new bearings in the structure. “It takes at least 14 days for the concrete to be cured. After curing, a load-bearing test is a must. Traffic can be allowed on the flyover only after completion of all the work,” said a civic official. Another senior official said they would only be able to confirm today whether the route would be open for traffic starting Monday.

Dhaval Shah, founder of Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association, said, “The BMC hasn’t completed asphalt work which can be done within a few hours. But we don’t know whether they conducted a load-bearing test where the gap between two bridges was filled up. This is crucial as heavy vehicles will travel on the bridge once the height barriers are removed.”

Rs 8 cr

Total cost of realigning both arms of the bridges