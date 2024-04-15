After outrageous miscalculation, civic body starts work on IIT suggestions to correctly connect flyover with Gokhale bridge in Andheri West

Civic workers surrounded by IIT-B and VJTI experts on the Barfiwala connector on Sunday evening

Mumbai: BMC finally levels up on Barfiwala blunder

BMC started to fix height difference between Gokhale bridge and Barfiwala connector The work entails removing the surface of the connector According to civic official, height of the new Gokhale bridge is more than its predecessor

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday afternoon started attempting to fix the six-foot height difference between the Gopal Krishna Gokhale bridge and Barfiwala connector at Andheri West. The work entails removing the surface of the connector.

Experts from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) and Veermata Jijabai Technology Institute (VJTI) whose advice is being heeded by the civic body to resolve the issue, which is vexing motorists, were present at the site.

Civic workers attempt to remove the surface of the Barfiwala connector on Sunday evening

According to a civic official, the height of the new Gokhale bridge is more than its predecessor due to the updated guidelines of the Railway authorities, which were put in place as the structure passes above railway tracks. The BMC has taken technical advice from the VJTI and IIT-B to fix the height difference. The latter has suggested that BMC increase the height of the two spans of the Barfiwala connector.

The work to match the alignment started on Sunday, according to Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar. “The work will take three months, but we are trying to complete it before that,” he said.

According to the official, the cost of the work is around R8 crore. The removal of the surface started on Sunday. “We will increase the height of the Barfiwala connector’s pillars to make it align with Gokhale bridge,” an official said. The BMC opened one arm of the Gokhale bridge, a crucial east-west connector, on February 26, 2024, but motorists are furious about not being able to use the Barfiwala flyover, which crosses SV Road and lands at Juhu Gully. The connector helps one avoid traffic on the SV Road. Meanwhile, parts of the second girder of the second arm of the Gokhale bridge have started reaching the site. All components will reach the spot by April 22. After that, the civic body will commence assembling the girders.

Rs 8 crore

Cost of the project

Feb 26

Day one arm of Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge was opened