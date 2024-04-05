Mumbai: Gokhale bridge won’t open before monsoon

While parts of the second girder arrive on site, process of joining will take two months; BMC seeks EC nod to start work

The parts of the second girder on-site in Andheri

The parts of the second girder of the Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge in Andheri have started arriving on-site. The process of joining the girders will begin soon, but it will take more than two months, and the entire bridge won’t open before the monsoon. Meanwhile, experts from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) supported Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI)’s suggestion regarding the alignment of the Barfiwala bridge with the existing Gokhale flyover. The BMC will seek permission from the election commission before starting the work due to the model code of conduct in place.

The BMC reopened the Gokhale bridge on February 26, leading to increased traffic at the SV Road junction in Andheri West due to the unaligned bridge with the Barfiwala flyover. Following a huge public outcry, the corporation requested the VJTI to propose a solution to connect the Gokhale bridge and the Barfiwala flyover without demolishing the latter. VJTI submitted a report stating that there is no need to demolish the Barfiwala connector, as the bridge can connect the last four spans, which shall be suitably lifted. The pedestals shall be raised and recast to match the profile of the lifted spans.

Experts from IIT-B and VJTI visited the bridge on March 31. “The IIT-B reviewed the VJTI report. We just wanted another expert opinion before proceeding with the merger,” said an official from the BMC. The BMC also needs clearance from the election commission before starting the work. Meanwhile, parts of the second girders have started arriving at the Gokhale bridge site. “The parts started appearing in the last three days. We don’t know when the BMC will start assembling them. But as per the earlier guidelines, the BMC should open the entire bridge before June,” said one of the residents of Andheri.

Abhijeet Bangar, additional commissioner of the BMC, said, “Five parts of the second girder of the Gokhale bridge have reached the site. The remaining parts of the girder will arrive by April 22. The launching of the girder will be completed next month, and then we will start further work.” Another BMC official added that although the girders will be assembled and launched by June, the remaining work, such as road construction, painting, and other testing, will take time.