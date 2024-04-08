Concerns as Tilak bridge in Dadar East raises safety worries due to its proximity to an 89-year-old structure

The new bridge being constructed dangerously close to the residential building

Listen to this article Mumbai: ‘This could turn out to be a bigger problem than Gokhale bridge’ x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Another marvel in the city after Andheri’s Gokhale bridge? New Tilak bridge construction is raising concerns among activists about its proximity Activist Zoru Bhathena shared pictures of the bridge on social media

Another marvel in the city after Andheri’s Gokhale bridge? The new Tilak bridge under construction in Dadar East is abutting the adjacent 89-year-old Vishnu Niwas building, raising concerns among activists about its proximity and safety. Activist Zoru Bhathena shared pictures of the bridge on social media, calling it another engineering marvel after the Gokhale bridge. “This is concerning. How can they build so close to a residential building? Also, the beam appears to pass under a part of the building, what are the implications here?”. “This could turn out to be a bigger problem than the Gokhale bridge. I anticipate involvement from institutions like IIT and VJTI soon,” expressed another activist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Considering past experiences of traffic disruptions due to bridge closures, authorities are constructing the new bridge parallel to the existing one without shutting down the old bridge. Demolition of the old bridge will only occur once the new one is operational. The Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC) and the BMC are jointly undertaking this project. The new bridge, constructed using a cable-based structure, will be completed in two phases. It will span 663 metres in length and 16.7 metres in width, featuring 190-metre cables over the bridge area. The existing Tilak bridge dates back to 1925, nearly a century ago.

In response to concerns about the bridge’s proximity to the building, MRIDC officials stated that they are following the approvals received from the BMC. “The foundation lies within the road line area, and the structure aligns with the General Arrangement Drawing (GAD) approved by the BMC. The BMC is both a funding and approving agency for the cable-stayed ROB at Dadar Tilak. As the foundation falls under BMC jurisdiction, Railways may not assume responsibility since the building falls within the BMC’s purview. It appears the building may be undergoing redevelopment, possibly by MHADA, but we are not sure about it,” an official said. Despite attempts, BMC officials could not be reached for comment.

663 mtrs

Length of the bridge

16.7 mtrs

Width of the bridge

1925

Year Tilak bridge was built