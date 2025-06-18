Breaking News
Madras HC junks Vetri Maaran’s Manushi plea; CBFC flags police brutality against women

Updated on: 18 June,2025 11:07 AM IST  |  Chennai
IANS |

Top

The Madras High Court closed director Vetri Maaran's petition after the CBFC reviewed Manushi and listed scenes needing edits before certification

The Madras High Court on Tuesday closed a petition filed by acclaimed Tamil film-maker Vetri Maaran after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) said it had reviewed his film 'Manushi' and identified specific scenes that need editing before a censor certificate can be issued to it. 

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh recorded the CBFC’s submission — presented by central government counsel A. Kumaraguru — and disposed of the case. Vetri Maaran had approached the court earlier to challenge what he called a blanket denial of certification by the CBFC.


Earlier, on June 4, the court had directed the CBFC to be more transparent and list the exact scenes, visuals, or dialogues it found objectionable instead of giving a broad rejection. Following this, the CBFC reviewed the film and submitted a list of parts it wants removed or altered.


During Tuesday’s hearing, Vetri Maaran’s lawyer said the film-maker disagreed with many of the CBFC’s objections. However, the judge said that such issues could not be taken up under the current petition, and that the film-maker was free to challenge those specific objections through a new legal route.

'Manushi', starring Andrea Jeremiah and directed by Gopi Nainar (of 'Aramm' fame), has been produced under Vetri Maaran’s banner, Grassroot Film Company. The film is a hard-hitting drama focussed on a woman who becomes a victim of police brutality after being wrongly accused of terrorism.

The film had run into serious trouble with the CBFC. Both the examining and revising committees rejected the film’s certification in September 2024, claiming that it contained content that criticised the government, hurt national interest, defamed policies, and portrayed regional divisions between North and South India.

Vetri Maaran then moved the High Court, arguing that the rejection was unfair and lacked clarity. The court’s earlier direction forced the CBFC to provide detailed reasons for its decision, resulting in the new list of suggested edits.

While the court has now closed the original petition, the film-maker still has the option to challenge the CBFC’s specific demands through a separate legal case. For now, 'Manushi' remains uncertified, but the latest court order opens the door for Vetri Maaran to continue his fight to bring the film to the public.

