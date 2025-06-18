Working in the kitchen gets all the more fun when a friend joins in. For chef Manuel Olveira, the Sunday brunch at La Panthera in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) is a chance to have fun

Pic/Ashish Raje

That Filmy feeling

A couple dances in the rain while getting filmed at Flora Fountain in Fort

A brunch with pals



Tiramisu La Panthera

Working in the kitchen gets all the more fun when a friend joins in. For chef Manuel Olveira, the Sunday brunch at La Panthera in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) is a chance to have fun. “The upcoming brunch is all about bringing together two chef-driven restaurants for a one-of-a-kind Sunday experience. I’m teaming up with chef Ralph Prazeres — one of Goa’s most exciting culinary voices — for a menu that’s playful and approachable,” shared Olveira.



(from left) Manuel Olveira and Ralph Prazeres

Prazeres, founder of Praça Prazeres and Padaria Prazeres in Goa, will bring to the BKC haunt his signature pastel de nata, Goan sausage shakshuka as well as special wood-fired, 48-hour fermented Neapolitan crust pizza. “Our style is to adopt, to refine, while still keeping it fuss-free. We’re all about classics done well. Every element on the plate is our homage to Europe, and Goa, which will always be home,” he added. The bites are not all, Olveira added, for alongside desserts like tiramisu La Panthera, a line-up of pours from lillet spritzes, bellinis and rose sangrias will also be on offer.

Let’s turn a new page



Volunteers distribute books. Pic courtesy/Pankaj Thakkar

The sweet fragrance of fresh pages is filling the air in Kandivli as you read this. As students across the city donned their uniforms and returned to schools last Monday, Charkop-based We Can We Will Foundation empowers every child to start the academic year afresh. “We devised a simple plan to ensure the books reach deserving students. Tokens were distributed among students who are already benefiting from our initiatives. They shared the tokens with their friends and acquaintances, who became our beneficiaries,” revealed Pankaj Thakkar, founder. The effort saw the distribution of 1400 notebooks among lesser-privileged students. “It is a personal loss for the city when a child loses interest in academics because of financial barriers,” Thakkar remarked.

Spotted the BTS bus stop?



BTS members. Pic courtesy/ Getty Images via AFP

June 2025 holds a special place, not just for South Koreans but also for the BTS fans across the globe. To celebrate the band members’ return from military service, Mumbai’s BTS-themed Sun and Moon Korean restaurant held special events. They even installed a replica of a bus station inspired by a popular track. Shameer Khader, the founder of the restaurant, said, “The bus station is inspired by the Spring Day song.



In the song, they had a similar bus station, where the members were seen taking pictures of themselves. The installation is also dedicated to the band’s return from military service. The installation will be around till July. We recently celebrated the band completing their 12th anniversary in the industry. The event was held in collaboration with the Mumbai Club of the BTS Army.”

Aqua aerobics with a difference



Stairs and steps make this a Metro path to good health

Now that the rains are here, fitness regimes may have to move indoors. If you are looking for a new space, how about the newly extended Aqua Line Metro stations? Certain exits have many steps, and one may need to climb 120 steps (broken into groups of 15) to reach the top. That’s substantial but the gradient is gentle. If you are looking for a workout, do that twice or thrice at a challenging pace, and get in a cardiovascular workout. Add to that, a good walk to the ticket counter, one can do a few rounds of that, and if still looking for challenges, walking an entire length of platform, which is possible since they are not too crowded, and back, gives another dimension to a new indoors space. Now, that’s what we call Aqua aerobics with a difference.

Marine mini monster



Gastropod (sea snail) eggs in a dead barnacle body. Pics Courtesy/Sahir Doshi

With threatened shorelines across the city and the suburbs, it is a challenge to explore Mumbai’s marine life. Sahir Doshi, a wild life content creator, posts videos of creatures at the seashore of the city to educate people. He recently found a dead barnacle with colourful sea snail eggs inside. He shared, “They look scary and exotic. The outer portion resembles a mouth, but it is a dead barnacle.



Sahir Doshi

Barnacles are a common creature found on the seashores of Mumbai. Adult barnacles stick themselves on hard surfaces. When these barnacles die, the shells become empty. Many animals start to live inside these shells as it is a small, safe, and secure location. I found sea snail eggs inside it. Since it looked like a mouth with colourful teeth, I named it a monster’s mouth.” If you are keen to know more, check @sahirdoshi on Instagram.