Flight disruptions hit major Indian airports as multiple aircraft, including IndiGo, Lufthansa, and Air India, faced cancellations or emergency landings due to bomb threats and technical snags, prompting safety checks, investigations, and alternative travel arrangements for affected passengers

Emergency protocols were activated, with thorough inspections carried out, leading to delays and precautionary cancellations across multiple airports. Representational pic

Listen to this article Mid-air scares, technical snags and bomb threats trigger flight cancellations across India x 00:00

Several flights across major airports in India were either cancelled or delayed on Tuesday due to a combination of technical snags and bomb threats, causing widespread disruption and panic among passengers.

Lufthansa Hyderabad-Frankfurt

A Lufthansa flight to Hyderabad that was forced to make a U-turn and return to land at Frankfurt Airport due to a bomb threat landed in the Telangana capital on Monday night local time.

A passenger on board told PTI that the plane had "landed safely", with the pilot apologising for the "inconvenience caused" by the delay due to matters "beyond their control".

"The flight took off and is expected to land at 23:18 hrs," Lufthansa said in response to a query earlier.

Flight tracker website Flightaware.com data showed Sunday's aborted flight en route to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.

Flight LH752 had earlier departed from Germany on Sunday afternoon local time and was scheduled to land at the Hyderabad airport in the early hours of Monday, but Lufthansa said it had to be turned around over a bomb threat, with passengers provided overnight accommodation.

Repeated cancellations and delays of @airindia flights due to technical issues are deeply unsettling. For travelers, these disruptions go beyond inconvenience—they raise fears about the reliability of the national carrier. To address this, Air India should urgently enhance its… — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 17, 2025

Air India Ahmedabad-London flight

Air India's flight to London from Ahmedabad, which has started operating with a new code the post-June 12 AI171 plane crash, was cancelled on Tuesday due to unavailability of aircraft, resulting from airspace curbs and additional precautionary checks, the airline said.

The Tata Group-owned airline denied claims that a technical snag led to the cancellation and maintained it has made alternative arrangements to fly affected passengers to their destination and is offering full refunds on cancellations or complimentary rescheduling if opted for by them.

Air India San Francisco to Mumbai

An Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai suffered a technical snag in one of its engines, due to which passengers had to be deplaned during a scheduled halt at the city's airport early on Tuesday.

Flight AI180 arrived on time at 0045 hrs at the airport, but the technical snag in the left engine resulted in the takeoff getting delayed.

At about 5.20 am, an announcement was made in the aircraft asking all the passengers to deplane.

Air India Delhi-Paris flight

Air India has cancelled its Delhi-Paris flight on Tuesday after some problems were identified during pre-flight checks, according to the airline.

Air India further said that the "issue" is being addressed.

Consequently, the return flight AI142 from Paris to Delhi of June 18 also stands cancelled, it said.

Flight AI143 from Delhi to Paris (on) June 17 has been cancelled. The mandatory pre-flight checks identified an issue which is presently being addressed.

"However, in view of the flight coming under the restrictions on night operations at Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) airport, the said the flight has been cancelled," Air India said.

The airline said that it is providing hotel accommodation and also offering full refunds on cancellations or complimentary rescheduling, if opted by the passengers.

(With PTI inputs)