Israel condemns 'outrageous' black walls at Paris air show

Israel condemns 'outrageous' black walls at Paris air show

Updated on: 16 June,2025 09:16 PM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Israel's Ministry of Defence has strongly criticised the Paris Air Show organisers for putting up black walls around its defence pavilions overnight, effectively isolating their exhibits. Calling the move "outrageous and unprecedented," Israel demanded an immediate reversal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. File Pic.

Israel's Ministry of Defence has condemned the erection of black partition walls around its defence industry pavilions at the Paris Air Show, calling the move "outrageous and unprecedented" and demanding an immediate reversal by French authorities and event organisers.

The walls appeared overnight ahead of the air show's opening Monday, visually isolating Israeli booths from dozens of other international exhibitors. Israeli officials say the move followed a last-minute demand from organisers to remove offensive weapons systems from display — a request they rejected.


"The French are hiding behind supposedly political considerations to exclude Israeli offensive weapons from an international exhibition — weapons that compete with French industries," the ministry said in a statement Monday, calling the action "ugly and improper".


A French appeals court ruled on Friday against activist groups who sought to block Israeli companies from participating in the show due to the war in Gaza.Despite the legal green light, Israel says it was effectively censored.

Sylvain Pavillet, a lawyer working with the air show organisers, said the final decision on who is allowed to exhibit lies with the French government, not the show itself.

"The fair is not the one who decides which countries are allowed to go to the show or not," he told The Associated Press. "That decision belongs to the government. We are not a state. We are a commercial company." The Paris Air Show, held at Le Bourget Airport, is one of the world's largest and most prestigious events for the aerospace and defence industry.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

