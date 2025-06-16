Latest satellite pictures of Iranian military and nuclear facilities released after Israeli strikes show the sites which were damaged after the operation. After the IDF announced the completion of strikes, they announced that “millions” of Israelis were targeted by Iran. As per Times of Israel, a number of missile or shrapnel impacts were reported

Israeli first responders in a residential area near Tel Aviv following an Iranian missile strike. Pics/PTI

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Sunday said that they completed an extensive series of strikes on targets in Tehran related to the Iranian regime’s nuclear weapons project. The IDF said that in the targeted operations, they struck headquarters and sites which could have enabled Iran to obtain nuclear weapons.

“The IDF completed an extensive series of strikes on targets in Tehran related to the Iranian regime’s nuclear weapons project. The targets included the Iranian Ministry of Defence headquarters, the headquarters of the SPND nuclear project, and additional targets, which advanced the Iranian regime’s efforts to obtain a nuclear weapon and where the Iranian regime hid its nuclear archive,” said the IDF post on X.



A satellite image shows the Piranshahr facility in Iran after being hit by Israeli airstrikes

Latest satellite pictures of Iranian military and nuclear facilities released after Israeli strikes show the sites which were damaged after the operation. After the IDF announced the completion of strikes, they announced that “millions” of Israelis were targeted by Iran. As per Times of Israel, a number of missile or shrapnel impacts were reported in central Israel following the latest barrage from Iran. At least one person was killed and 19 people were wounded in the latest round of ballistic missile fire from Iran.

Evacuate arms-making sites

The IDF warned Iranians on Sunday to immediately evacuate “military weapons production factories”, likely signalling new strikes are coming. Col Avichay Adraee, a military spokesperson, posted the warning on the social platform X in Iran’s Farsi language. Adraee in the past has signalled other strikes in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon and Yemen amid the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

‘Stop and we will too’

Iran’s top diplomat said on Sunday that if Israeli attacks on his country stop, “our responses will also stop.” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made the comment before diplomats in Tehran, his first public appearance since the Israeli strikes began on Friday. “If the aggression stops, our responses will also stop,” Araghchi said.

Trump warns Tehran

US President Donald Trump said the US had “nothing to do with the attack on Iran” and warned Tehran against targeting US interests in retaliation. “If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before. However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Israel conducts strikes in Yemen

An Israeli strike was conducted in Yemen on Sunday, The Times of Israel reported, quoting defence sources. The strike was reportedly a targeted assassination attempt of a Houthi leader. The IDF has not yet officially commented on the incident. Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi rebels said that Tehran had a “legitimate right to defend itself” following Israel’s strikes.

