The attack came a day after Israel carried out an attack codenamed Operation Rising Lion on Iranian soil, targeting Iranian nuclear facilities, missile factories and top military commanders. Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz stated on social media that Tehran was “burning"

An Iranian man with a daily newspaper that has an image of an explosion in Israel, yesterday. Pic/AFP

Except for flight operations, nothing as such is affected here,” Sayad Mustafa Husain, a Mumbai student of religious studies in Iran’s Qom city, told mid-day amid escalating tensions between the Shia-majority nation and Israel. Iran on Saturday launched a second wave of missiles at Israel as part of Operation True Promise III, while Israeli forces reportedly continued their strikes on Tehran.



Husain, however, said, "The daily lives of people are as they were. Educational institutions and markets are operating normally."

A plume of heavy smoke and fire rises from an oil refinery in southern Tehran, after it was hit in an overnight Israeli strike, on June 15. Pics/AFP

He added, “There was buzz that a strike had taken place around 3.5 to 4 km from my home in Haftad-o-Do Tan in Qom, about 148 km from Tehran, but the strike was diluted mid-air. My family back in India was worried when the tensions grew and called me to know about my safety. When I told them about the situation was normal, they were relieved.” Husain, who has been living in Iran for around 11 years, said, “Things here have always been peaceful. People are helpful and kind. They consider their lives to be peaceful.”

Speaking from Mashhad in northeast Iran, Hadi Mehdi Hedayati, who has been organising pilgrimage tours from Mumbai for over 25 years, told mid-day, “I have been in constant touch with my family since the tensions began and have explained to them that for Indians, things are safe for now. Even on Saturday night, when there were major functions for Eid-e-Ghadir [one of the major Shia Islamic festivals, commemorating the day Prophet Muhammad appointed Ali ibn Abi Talib as his successor], huge crowds were present in the markets and holy sites in Mashhad. It did not look like there were any safety threats.”

He added, “I have been in Iran for days now, and so far, all is well.” Sayed Shahzad Jafferi, a religious tour operator who hails from South Mumbai but has been living in Iran for around three years, was in Qom when he spoke to mid-day. He said, “Internal security across Iran has been beefed up. Internet and telecom service restrictions have been initiated, and there is only limited access to calls or messages.”

A handout satellite image released by Planet Labs on June 13 shows the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, northeast of Qom, Iran, on May 19. Iranian authorities claimed that nuclear sites at Fordow and Isfahan had been struck in attacks by Israel

He said, “I have been to one of the prominent religious sites in Qom, and the situation here is all peaceful. On Saturday, it was Eid-e-Ghadir, and people visited the holy shrine in Qom in huge numbers.” Shahzad added, “As tensions between the two countries grew, my family back home was obviously worried, and they contacted me. I told them that the place where I am at present is all safe and fine. They were calmed by this and asked me to stay safe. I hope this all ends soon."

Advisories

India issued an advisory for its citizens in both Iran and Israel. It said that in view of the current situation, all Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin in Iran must remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary movements, follow the Indian embassy’s social media accounts and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities. The Indian Embassy in Iran has also issued contact details for the Indians.

The Indian Embassy in Israel also issued an advisory, informing Indian citizens to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the Israeli authorities and Home Front Command (https://oref.org.il/eng).

“Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to safety shelters. We are continuously monitoring the evolving situation, including the safety of Indian nationals. In case of any emergency, please contact the 24/7 helpline of the embassy,” the advisory read.

Emergency contact numbers for those in Iran

Call only

98 9128109115

98 9128109109

WhatsApp

+98 901044557

+98 9015993320

+91 8086871709

+98 9177699036 (Bandar Abbas)

+98 9396356649 (Zahedan)

Telephone numbers for those in Israel

+972 54-7520711

+972 54-3278392