Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Kandivali school receives bomb threat police begin investigation

Mumbai: Kandivali school receives bomb threat; police begin investigation

Updated on: 16 June,2025 11:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

An unidentified sender concealed their identity while issuing a bomb threat via email to a Kandivali school, prompting security action. Samta Nagar police have launched an investigation to trace the source

Mumbai: Kandivali school receives bomb threat; police begin investigation

The case has been registered under relevant sections pertaining to criminal intimidation and creating public fear. Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Kandivali school receives bomb threat; police begin investigation
x
00:00

A case has been registered against an unidentified individual for sending a bomb threat mail to an International School located in Kandivali East, causing fear and panic among students, staff, and parents.

According to the police, the threat was sent via email.


The sender is taking measures to conceal his identity and location. The email warned of a bomb detonation at the school, prompting immediate alert and security measures.


The Samta Nagar police have launched an investigation and are working to trace the origin of the email. The case has been registered under relevant sections pertaining to criminal intimidation and creating public fear. 

Further probe is underway to identify and apprehend the accused.

 

mumbai crime news mumbai news maharashtra mumbai police kandivli news

