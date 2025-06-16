There is a different kind of romance with Goa in the rains that no dry season can replicate and these hidden gems will make you enjoy the season more

The beaches of Goa are very inviting during the summer season. While one often finds it hard to think of the western state beyond that, there is a lot that many other nature lovers like to explore during the monsoon season.

It is simply because there is a different kind of romance with Goa in the rains that no dry season can replicate. The misty mornings, lush canopies, cobbled streets, and heritage homes make it the perfect escape for not only couples but also people who love to explore the outdoors and its greenery.

While there are many places you can visit during this time of the year, here are three hidden monsoon getaways in Goa you can check out:

Netravali in South Goa

Located in Sanguem taluka, Netravali is a treasure trove for couples seeking solitude. The dense Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary comes alive with lush greenery, chirping birds, and the gentle rustling of leaves. The famous Bubble Lake (Budbudyanchi Tali) is known for its mysterious bubbling effect — an ideal spot for curious minds and gentle laughter. Homestays and eco-lodges here offer an unplugged experience that’s slow, sensual, and close to nature.

Chorla Ghat in Goa-Karnataka border

Tucked away in the Western Ghats, Chorla Ghat is a misty mountain pass connecting Goa to Karnataka. The cool air, dramatic clouds, and forest trails make it a scenic spot for long romantic drives. There are resorts that provide panoramic valley views, treetop accommodations, and wellness retreats — perfect for honeymooners and couples seeking nature therapy.

Divar Island near Old Goa

A short ferry ride from Old Goa, Divar is an island that they say is frozen in time. With heritage homes, quiet lanes, lush paddies, and friendly locals, it’s ideal for couples who prefer offbeat exploration. Visitors can ride bicycles like the locals through scenic fields, enjoy sunset views along the Mandovi, or stay at a heritage homestay for an authentic Goan village experience in the rains.