BMC hosts job fair in Kandivali, thousands of candidates attend

Updated on: 24 March,2025 08:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The event saw the participation of around 1,490 candidates seeking job opportunities, the officials said

The job fair provided a platform for 28 professional companies to connect with job seekers. Pic/BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) organised a job fair on Monday at a Skill Development Training Center in Akurli area of Kandivali (East) in Mumbai, the officials said.


The event saw the participation of around 1,490 candidates seeking job opportunities.


According to an official statement, the job fair provided a platform for 28 professional companies to connect with job seekers.


The companies included well-known names like Team Lease, YoMan, Genius, PowerPoint, Axis, Policy Boss, iCareer, and Adani. A total of 540 candidates were offered job opportunities during the event, it said.

The statement said that in addition to the job fair, students were given information about various vocational training courses available at the Skill Development Center. These courses cover a wide range of fields, including hotel management, sales and management, financial literacy, air conditioning and refrigeration repair, VFX animation, tailoring, and training for jobs in five-star hotels.

The Skill Development Center, established by the BMC's Planning Department, aims to create awareness about the professional education and job opportunities available to students after completing their studies. It also offers specialized training provided by several renowned companies, the officials said.

BMC centers for water bill collections to remain open till midnight from March 29 to March 31

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday announced that its centers will remain open from 8 am to 12 Midnight from Saturday, March 29, to Monday, March 31, 2025 in view of the end of the financial year, the officials said.

The extended working hours offer citizens an opportunity to pay their overdue water bills until the last moment.

An official statement from the BMC said that on Monday, March 31, 2025, will be the final date for paying water bills for the financial year 2024-2025.

The BMC is also running the "Abhay Yojana" to offer special relief to water connection holders who have pending charges, the officials said, adding that under the scheme, if the overdue amount is paid in one lump sum, the additional penalties will be waived.

The "Abhay Yojana" aims to assist water connection holders by providing relief from extra charges imposed due to late payments.

The BMC statement said that the citizens are encouraged to clear their pending bills before March 31, as any unpaid bills after this date will attract additional penalties.

"For the convenience of the public, the centers will remain open for three consecutive days – Saturday, March 29, Sunday, March 30, and Monday, March 31 – from 8 AM to 12 Midnight. The special arrangement will allow maximum access to water bill payments, even during public holidays and weekends," the statement reads.

The BMC has urged all residents, including government and semi-government offices, to take advantage of the opportunity and clear their overdue water bills before the deadline of March 31, 2025, it stated.

