Kunal Kamra row: BMC officials visit event venue in Mumbai's Khar for inspection

Updated on: 24 March,2025 04:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve

The visit of BMC officials comes after comedian Kunal Kamra's standup comedy show held at the studio last week, during which he made controversial remarks about Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Kunal Kamra row: BMC officials visit event venue in Mumbai's Khar for inspection

A team from the H West ward of BMC visited the Habitat Studio in Khar West for an inspection. Pic/Anurag Ahire

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials on Monday visited the event venue where Kunal Kamra had performed last week, the officials said.


The visit of BMC officials comes after comedian Kunal Kamra's standup comedy show held at the studio last week, during which he made controversial remarks about Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.


The officials said that a team from the H West ward of BMC visited the Habitat Studio in Khar West for an inspection. "Our team is inspecting the studio. They will prepare a report, and any action will depend on the findings," they said.


The BMC will determine any necessary steps based on the outcome of their investigation.

Earlier, the Shiv Sena workers on Sunday vandalised the hotel where stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's show with 'gaddar' (traitor) jibe at Deputy CM Eknath Shinde was filmed, the police said.

The Shiv Sena workers ransacked Hotel Unicontinental in Khar area where the show was shot.

The party workers reached the auditorium of the hotel after a video of Kunal Kamra's jibe against Eknath Shinde went viral on social media.

The Khar police has registered two FIRs in the matter-- one against Kamra and the other against Shiv Sena workers for vandalizing the hotel.

